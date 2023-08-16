LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is opening its case files to put a new twist on neighborhood watch.
In recent years, more people have been installing surveillance cameras to better protect their property. That means, it's more common for thieves to be caught on camera. And now LMPD is tapping into that tech to put more suspects, behind bars.
"Law enforcement and LMPD specifically here in Jefferson County is supposed to be a partnership with the community," said LMPD 4th Division Resource Officer Vaun Brannock.
Brannock said officers receive a lot of emails directed at everyone in the department asking for specific information on various cases. He said it can sometimes be hard for the right information to reach the right detective.
While photos of suspects captured on surveillance video in larger, more high-profile cases, like murders, are typically posted on the department's social media platforms, other crimes plaguing Louisville neighborhoods, like break-ins vehicle thefts or porch pirates, typically aren't.
But Brannock said all cases, regardless of severity, deserve justice.
"Our detectives would love the help because there are people in these communities that know who these individuals are," Brannock said.
That's why he came up with the idea for a new portal called Who in the Lou Am I? It's the newest feature on LMPD's website.
Based off a similar program used by Lexington police, the website feature allows the community to report tips based on photos of suspects, captured on surveillance cameras.
"These neighbors know or see these people frequently, and they can submit a tip and say, 'not only do I know who this person is, I know where they hang out, and that can help us find some accountability."
Just like LMPD's crime tip hotline (502-574-LMPD), tips submitted through the new web portal are completely anonymous, and it goes one step further by sending the information directly to the detective working the case.
"It removes a lot of the chances of something being misdirected, or again, being lost in a pile," Brannock said.
The newly launched page already has a number of photos on cases where police are actively looking for tips, such as images of a man wanted for an assault in the 3000 block of South 4th Street.
When submitting a tip, it helps to include the following information, when available:
- Legal name or aliases
- Phone number
- Date of birth
- Location or addresses where the person resides or frequents
- Vehicle descriptions (including make, model, year and license plate)
- Known associates
Right now, only cases from the 4th division have been posted but Brannock said it will expand to other divisions soon.
"There's a lot of need from all the divisions and all the units LMPD has working these cases," he said, adding: "We need the community's help at the end of the day, no matter how you cut it."
In addition to being a space where the community can help identify wanted suspects, the site also has numerous links including links to report abandoned vehicles, community services, victim services, and an identity theft brochure.
