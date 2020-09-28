LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Say cheers to Louisville breweries.
Louisville Beer Week is returning to Louisville Oct. 23-30. The annual nine-day event celebrates Louisville's craft beer community through events and special beer releases.
"It’s been a helluva year, but we still want to celebrate our local beer and local breweries," Louisville Beer Week organizers wrote in a Facebook post.
Few details have been released about this year's event yet. Organizers said to follow Louisville Beer Week on Facebook for updates.
