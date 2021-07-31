LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first ever "Sweep & Sip" will take place in Louisville on Sunday.
The clean-up event is a partnership between Brightside, Louisville Downtown Partnership and local breweries.
"It isn't about bringing downtown back, it's about making it better," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a news release.
Participants will meet at Goodwood Brewing on East Main Street at 11:30 a.m. for clean-up work around the NuLu and Butchertown neighborhoods. Gloves, garbage bags and other gear for volunteers will be provided.
The cleanup will end around 1 p.m. Once volunteers are finished cleaning up, they'll receive a voucher for specials at breweries.
The monthly event is planned for the first Sunday in August, October and November, and it will be held on the second Sunday in September.
For the first clean-up event, participating breweries include Falls City Beer, Gallant Fox Brewing Company, Goodwood Brewing, Ten20 Craft Brewery and West Sixth Brewing.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.