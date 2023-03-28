LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Free Public Library is helping keep kids busy during Spring Break.
Beginning on Friday, March 31, through April 8, the LFPL will be offering more than 100 free programs and activities for kids of all ages. Some of the activities will include interactive storytimes, puppet shows, crafts, scavenger hunts and STEAM activities.
Teens will have the opportunity to hang out and socialize with other teens in a safe environment. Teens will also be able to check out Maker Labs, board and video games, book and writing clubs.
In addition, the library also offers access to thousands of books, eBooks, graphic novels, music and movies, all available for free with a library card. For more information about the Spring Break programs, click here.
