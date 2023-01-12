LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Cedar Lake Foundation, a Louisville nonprofit focused on supporting people with intellectual and development disabilities, received a new minivan Thursday thanks to Glaser's Collision Centers and Geico.
Glaser's refurbished a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country and presented it to Cedar Lake.
"We have a personal connection with our family," said Aaron Glaser, the owner of Glaser's Collision Centers. "My Uncle Ronnie has Down syndrome, and that's what Cedar Lake does.
"So we just wanted to try and help him out any way we could."
The van will be used to take people from Cedar Lake to their jobs, classes and activities.
"We literally put thousands of miles on every one of our vans every month and we would have programs that simply would not survive were we not able to provide the transportation," said Kathey Sanders, executive director of Cedar Lake. "And so this gift is essential to our mission."
