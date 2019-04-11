LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Jewish Community Center announced Thursday that it's planning to rebuild its campus on Dutchmans Lane.
It's part of the J's "Our Community, Our Future" campaign. Millions of dollars have already been pledged, including $10 million from the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence. So far, that organization has agreed to match the money The J raises -- up to $15 million.
A second pledge was announced Thursday morning for $1.5 million from the Trager Family, the owners of Republic Bank. The funds will be used to build the new facility, which will include an indoor pool, enhanced security features and an expanded early learning center.
Board members hope the new campus will continue to serve every member of the Louisville community as well as its Jewish community.
"It’s going to evolve long after those of us who started it are no longer here - that's the point," said JCL Board Chair Jon Fleischaker. "We want to create something that gives multiple options for the future, which none of us can really predict what it will be."
The facility will be the new home to The J's nearly 7,000 members. Once it's finished, the old building will be torn down.
Designs will be finalized this summer, and officials plan to break ground by the end of the year.
