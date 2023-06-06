LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Pride Month in Louisville, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate.
The Louisville Pride 5K at Iroquois Park happens this weekend. There's also the Kentuckiana Pride Parade on June 17.
Mike Slaton with the Louisville Pride Foundation says this month is so important because it can bring people together.
"So it's really important for people to be able to come together in celebration and in visibility, right?" Slaton said. "That's what changes people's minds is when they get to meet other people, when they get to meet LGBTQ people, and talk with them and form relationships with people who maybe are not exactly like them."
CLICK HERE for a complete list of events in Louisville during Pride Month.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.