LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you've noticed your trash not being picked up lately in Louisville, you're not alone.
Waste Management said it's falling behind on pickups because there simply aren't enough drivers.
Now, the company is being forced to bring in drivers from other locations to help with local pickups.
The company sent WDRB News a statement saying "Waste Management is dedicated to taking care of our customers and we are currently working on solutions to resolve service delays due largely to the national shortage of qualified CDL drivers."
WDRB has gotten calls and messages from several homeowners across the city about their trash day being skipped. Waste Management said it's holding job fairs in the area and offering bonuses to attract more CDL drivers.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.