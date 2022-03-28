LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is holding a special Easter Egg hunt for kids and their families this year.
Now through April 17, the Zoo is partnering with Kinder Joy for the "Safari EGGventure," a mobile scavenger hunt game, according to a news release.
In the game, visitors will search for hidden eggs that are Zoo-themed, as well as answer trivia questions and compete in special challenges. The goal is to earn points to enter to win a free membership to the Zoo, tickets to the Wild Lights Festival, plush animals and Kinder Joy items.
The game is free with admission or membership to the Zoo. Organizers said guests need to download the Eventzee app from the App Store or Google Play, create an account, and scan a QR code for the game on a sign at the Zoo.
Once visitors have finished their visit to the zoo and the game, they will take a screenshot of their badge to give to officials to see if they won one of the prizes. Winners will be emailed if selected.
On Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17, visitors will be able to get free samples of Kinder Joy from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the front plaza at the Zoo.
For more information, click here. To purchase tickets to the Zoo, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.