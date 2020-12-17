LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo just welcomed its newest, furry resident.
Say hello to Lee, a 20-year-old polar bear from the Columbus Zoo in Ohio.
Lee recently finished the standard 30-day quarantine required for new Zoo animals, but is still getting used to his new home at the Glacier Run exhibit.
He will eventually be on exhibit, rotating in the exhibit space with 8-year-old female polar bear Qannik.
Lee's move to the Louisville Zoo was part of the Species Survival Plan within the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
