LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's library is keeping the Wi-Fi on even when it's closed.
People can access the library's free Wi-Fi in the parking lot or on the grounds of all the Louisville Free Public Library's locations from dawn until one hour after closing -- or dusk -- whichever is later. Previously Wi-Fi access was only available when the library was open.
Officials hope extending the hours for Wi-Fi availability will help students who are learning from home or people who need internet access for other reasons, like applying for work.
The computers at the library are still available for use by appointment during business hours. For more information visit: LFPL.org/Appointment.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.