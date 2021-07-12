LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big opportunity for women looking to start their own businesses.
Maker13 is offering a new, six-month guided business program to give entrepreneurs the tools, training and resources needed to successfully run their businesses.
The community maker space in Jeffersonville, Indiana, features equipment for wood-working, printing, fabricating, quilting, art and more.
Thanks to a grant from Impact 100 Southern Indiana, program scholarships worth $4,000 will be provided to 10 local women.
"You will build your entire business plan, while you're building your product, and be coached along the way by community members, from financial banking, to lawyers and the tax law, to media, social media outreach and how you can promote and sell your business," John Riley, with Maker13, said.
This is just the first semester for the new "Make Your Move" program, and Maker13 will host several more semesters with scholarships over the next two years.
Applications are being accepted online now through July 23. To apply, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.