LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking for a job? McDonald's is looking for 800 new employees who are "lovin' it."
Hiring for the new positions starts Thursday in the Louisville area. The fast food chain said employees can build a successful career and learn skills like teamwork, customer service and communication.
McDonald's said it has implemented dozens of COVID-19 safety protocols in its restaurants, including temperature checks, social distancing and floor stickers.
Click here to search for open positions and submit an application.
