LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Councilmembers are offering a free pickleball clinic in July.
Councilmen Stuart Benson (District 20), Robin Engel (District 22) and Kevin Kramer (District 11) are planning a pickleball clinic along with a meet and greet at Charlie Vettiner Park on July 2.
A dozen pickleball courts were opened at the park between Jeffersontown and Fern Creek in early June. The upgrades are the result of a $1.3 million investment that were poured into the park over the past five years. That investment consisted mostly of funds directed by the Louisville Metro Council.
According to a news release, there will be two separate one-hour clinics at the courts on 10207 Mary Dell Lane. The first starts at 9 a.m., followed by a session at 10 a.m.
Advanced registration is suggested to ensure participation in one of the two sessions. Walk-ins will be permitted if extra spots are available.
To register in advance and secure your spot, please contact Angela Webster at 574-3465 or by emailing angela.webster@louisvilleky.gov.
