LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a holiday miracle for some children in southern Indiana who will finally be able to have a bed of their own.
Metro United Way hosted its third annual Build-A-Bed event on Saturday at the Prosser Career Education Center in New Albany, Indiana, to create places for kids to lay their heads down at night. Volunteers spent the morning building beds for children who have never had one before.
"While a bed seems like a very simple thing, it can transform the way a kid shows up for school, and that can have lasting effects for them throughout their life," said Theresa Reno-Weber, with Metro United Way.
Volunteers built 179 beds for kids throughout Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.