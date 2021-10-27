LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Daughters of the American Revolution's Corn Island Chapter is asking for help to place wreaths on every veteran's grave at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery.
The organization was able to place about 1,300 wreaths on veterans' graves in 2020, and the goal this year is 4,000.
"Last year, in spite of the pandemic, we were able to place more than 1,350 wreaths at the graves of veterans at Zachary Taylor," said Susan Kalmey with the Corn Island Chapter of NSDAR said in a written news release. "Our goal this year is 4,000. We want to ensure that no veteran is ever forgotten.”
There are 11,302 local veterans interred at Zachary Taylor, but Kalmey hopes to be able to eventually place wreaths on every veteran’s grave.
Brownsboro Hardware and Paint is sponsoring the event this year, and will donate a wreath for every wreath purchased up to 100.
Each wreath costs $15, and can be purchased in person at Brownsboro Hardware & Paint or by visiting Brownsborohardware.com. All of the proceeds will be used to purchase wreaths.
The live wreaths will be placed on the graves on Dec. 18 in observance of "National Wreaths Across America Day."
