LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local program will train teens in how to fight fires before they even graduate high school.
The Mt. Washington Fire Protection District says it's re-launching its junior firefighter program.
The department is looking for up to 20 16- and 17-year-olds. They'll participate in the department's weekly training, but they won't be able to help in real fires.
The department says it hopes this will encourage the teens to later become volunteer firefighters.
Anyone who is interested in signing up for the program should contact firefighter Mike Jones at 502-718-9595.
