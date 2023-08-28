LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Ali Center has announced its recipients for the 2023 Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards.
The 10th annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards is scheduled for Nov. 4 in downtown Louisville. The center's largest annual fundraiser honors people who have dedicated their lives to humanitarianism and awards for young adults 30 years old or younger.
According to a news release, KIND founder Daniel Lubetzky will receive the first-ever Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award for Civility & Compassion. Lubetzky founded the OneVoice Moment, which is a grassroots effort to amplify the voices of Israelis and Palestinians to resolve conflicts.
Jason Flom is set to receive the Muhammad Ali Lifetime Achievement Award. Flom is the founder of Lavva Records and former chairman and CEO of Atlantic Records and Virgin Records. According to a news release, Flom is an advocate for wrongfully convicted people. He's raised awareness and funds for criminal justice reform.
Actress Holly Robinson Peete and her husband, Rodney Peete, a former NFL quarterback, will receive the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian of the Year Award. They founded the HollyRod Foundation to raise awareness and provide resources to families who have loved ones suffering from autism or Parkinson's disease.
Louisville Metro Police officer Nickolas Wilt will receive the Kentuckian Of the Year Award. Wilt was one of the first officers to respond to the Old National Bank shooting on April 10, his fourth-ever shift with LMPD. He was shot in the head and rushed to University Hospital for brain surgery. Wilt was in critical condition for weeks and battled pneumonia.
The center will also honor six young international humanitarians with the Season Awards, embodying Ali's core principles of confidence, conviction, dedication, giving, respect and spirituality. Those award winners include: Andrew Brennen, Pashtana Durrani, Anna Luisa Beserra Santos, Nidhi Pant, Leon Ford and Dr. Daniel Nour.
