LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – Nickolas Wilt, the rookie Louisville Metro Police officer who first rushed towards the mass shooting inside a bank building downtown, has been released from the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute to go home nearly four months after being shot in the head.
Wilt, who was initially in critical condition for weeks and spent three-and-a-half months in UofL Health facilities, has shown “remarkable improvement” and will now continue his therapy at Frazier Rehabilitation through outpatient care.
"Because of the work they did, we get to take my brother home today,” Wilt's brother, Zack, said of the medical professionals. "Our family could not be more thankful to everybody."
Zach said Wilt was looking forward to a steak dinner tonight and, in one of his typical catch phrases, said "Let's boogie woogie," when he was wheeled out of his room.
Mayor Craig Greenberg said "we are here today to celebrate ... Officer Wilt's bravery and service, his survival and his fight.
"The whole city is behind you. We are here to support you and your family in any way we can," the mayor said. "While we are celebrating Officer Wilt's continued recovery today, let's also never forget the names of those who died … and fight to make gun violence a plague of the past."
And the mayor thanked the medical staff, police officers and celebrated other survivors of the mass shooting, while also honoring those who died.
Five people, as well as the shooter, were killed at the bank: Tommy Elliott, 63; Joshua Barrick, 40; Jim Tutt, 64; Juliana Farmer, 45; and Deana Eckert 57.
LMPD Chief LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said on Thursday that Wilt shook her hand and thanked her, something she feared may never happen.
"It is indeed a great day in our city," said Gwinn-Villaroel, calling it a "miracle" Wilt was going home. "On behalf of LMPD and on behalf of the Wilt family and everyone who is here to see a miracle leave this hospital, I would like to say again I appreciate all of the love, the support, the outpouring of gratitude toward us."
A doctor credited Wilt being able to go home not just on the care from medical professionals but on his "incredible will to survive" as well as the support of his family and other police officers.
His long-term prognosis is good although he will probably never be 100 percent again, according to the medical staff. He will begin daily therapy next week.
In a tweet, Gov. Andy Beshear said "Kentucky, our prayers were heard. LMPD Officer Nick Wilt is headed home with his family. Officer Wilt is a hero who ran toward danger to save the lives of several of my friends. I am forever grateful for him and his bravery. Let's keep praying for him."
The 26-year-old, who was on just his 4th shift after graduating from the police academy March 31, and his partner Cory Galloway have been credited with saving lives as they ran toward the Old National Bank despite taking AR-15 fire from the shooter, Conner Sturgeon.
"Their actions to advance on that was absolutely crucial," LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said after the April 10 shooting. "The amount of time that the subject spent focused on them, he was not focused on other people."
Galloway, Wilt’s field training officer, shot and killed Sturgeon shortly after Wilt went down.
Gwinn-Villaroel has expressed pride in the officers, who ran up the steps of the Preston Pointe office building while Sturgeon was shooting from an elevated lobby area. Sturgeon could see the officers through the reflective windows but they could not initially see him, police said.
"These officers unflinchingly answered the call to protect and their duty to serve," Gwinn-Villaroel has said. "They confronted acts of violence head on and neutralized the threat. Tragically, lives were lost, but countless lives were saved."
Sturgeon, a bank employee, killed five of his co-workers during an assault that began around 8:40 a.m.
Wilt and Galloway were nearby on patrol and responded to the scene within three minutes of the initial report.
They immediately gathered their weapons and rushed toward the bank before other officers arrived, according to body cam footage.
Wilt, a 2016 graduate of Oldham County High School, has only been with the department since October 2022, according to his LinkedIn page.
Before becoming an officer, Wilt worked for Oldham County Emergency Medical Services, the La Grange Fire Department, Oldham dispatch and Henry County EMS.
He is also employed by Baptist Health La Grange EMS on an "as-needed basis," according to a statement from the hospital.
"We are grateful for the heroic acts of Nick and other first responders who no doubt saved lives today," Baptist Health said in a statement after the shooting.
Greenberg had said he handed Wilt his police academy graduation diploma less than two weeks before the shooting.
"Our city and so many from around the nation are praying for Officer Wilt's strength and healing," Greenberg tweeted at the time. "His heroic actions exemplify the best of law enforcement."
A quote on Wilt's LinkedIn page says: "The day you plant the seed is not the day you eat the fruit."
Gwinn-Villaroel said, "I just swore him in and his family was there to witness his journey to become a police officer."
Wilt's father, Raymond, who received the Bronze Star as a Staff Sergeant in the Iraq War, passed away on Feb. 8 at the age of 55.
This story may be updated.
Related Stories:
- St. Matthews to host 'Wilt Week' in August in honor of officer Nick Wilt
- Louisville Police Foundation says LMPD officer Nick Wilt showing 'remarkable improvement' in rehab
- LMPD Officer Nick Wilt was 'outgunned' when he went up against bank mass shooter
- Old National Bank relocating downtown Louisville office after mass shooting
- 'He didn't back down' | Family of Louisville police officer Nick Wilt optimistic about his future
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.