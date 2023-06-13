LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About a month after being moved to Frazier Rehab, Louisville Metro Police officer Nick Wilt is showing "remarkable improvement" and is even cracking some jokes.
Wilt was one of the first officers to respond to the shooting at Old National Bank on April 10, his fourth-ever shift on the force. He was shot in the head and rushed to University of Louisville Hospital for brain surgery. He remained in critical condition since and battled pneumonia at one point before he was able to be taken off a ventilator.
He was moved to Frazier Rehab on May 10. Since then, he's made "remarkable improvement," according to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation.
The Foundation shared an update on Wilt's condition in a Facebook post Tuesday evening.
"His ability to express himself has improved, as he can now speak in 2-5 word phrases more easily," the Foundation said, adding that Wilt is even making jokes now, which they called "a promising sign."
In rehab, Wilt "engages in various therapies, including physical therapy." He was recently able to get up to a treadmill speed of 2 miles per hour for nearly seven minutes.
The Foundation said he was even able to support his own weight while standing for nearly 25 minutes with the assistance of staff and a ceiling harness.
"Despite encountering recent challenges, Officer Wilt maintains a positive outlook and embraces new obstacles as if he enjoys them," the post continued. "He faces each hurdle with his head held high, demonstrating his resilience and determination."
The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is still raising money for Wilt and his family. To donate, click here and select the Nickolas Wilt fund.
The five Old National Bank employees killed in the shooting were: Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.
