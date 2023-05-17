LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Connor Sturgeon, who opened fire in a downtown bank branch killing five people April 10, planned the mass shooting, according to messages and notes found on an iPhone used to livestream the attack from his Instagram page.
Some information from the phone, which was found “affixed to his shirt” after Sturgeon was shot and killed by Officer Cory Galloway, was revealed in recently unsealed search warrants involving the shooting.
The four warrants, signed by Jefferson District Court Amber Wolf on April 13, had been ordered sealed for 30 days.
The warrants to Apple, Google, Snapchat and AT&T involved gaining access to his phone, social media accounts, computers and other devices, but do not mention items taken from his home.
Sturgeon was battling depression and had tried to commit suicide around this same time last year, his family told an investigator, according to information in the warrants.
The family said his mental health issues "may have played a part during this criminal act," according to the warrants.
In addition, “mental health texts” sent to his girlfriend were recovered from Sturgeon’s phone and a “note or manifesto” was found in his home, according to the documents.
The unsealed search warrants did not include content of any of Sturgeon’s emails, messages or “manifesto.” Police have not yet released the manifesto or any messages or notes left by Sturgeon.
A spokesman for police said the investigation is "still open and active" and "we are unable to provide any further comment regarding the investigation and your request."
Police asked that the search warrants be sealed fearing evidence could be destroyed or tampered with.
Police believed the information requested could "provide a timeline of events for the mass shooting" because Sturgeon had posted video and other "online activity" about the crime, according to the warrants.
Sturgeon’s family has previously said that while he struggled with anxiety and depression, they saw no signs he was planning or capable of such violence.
"While Connor, like many of his contemporaries, had mental health challenges which we, as a family, were actively addressing, there were never any warning signs or indications he was capable of this shocking act," according to a statement sent to WDRB News last month.
Sturgeon was in treatment working with a psychiatrist and a counselor for anxiety and depression issues, according to the family.
Neither the family nor Sturgeon's roommate said they had any idea he bought an AR-15 six days before the shooting and the roommate didn't know anything was amiss until he got a text from him Monday morning that he was suicidal. The roommate called Sturgeon's mother, who called 911.
Family members drove to the bank hoping to find him but "by the time they get there, it was too late," according to local attorney Pete Palmer, a friend of the Sturgeon family.
A total of 13 people were killed or injured. One person, Officer Nick Wilt, is in critical condition.
