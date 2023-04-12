LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The mother of Connor Sturgeon, the man who police say opened fire in a downtown Louisville bank branch killing five people Monday, called 911 to tell police she had heard from his roommate that he might have a gun and was heading to the bank.
In one of several 911 calls released by the city Wednesday, Sturgeon's mother, whose name was edited out, frantically told a dispatcher that the roommate told her her son had left a note. Sturgeon "didn’t even own a gun," she said.
By that time, however, Sturgeon had already opened fire at Old National Bank, which he joined fulltime in 2021, with an AR-15 he purchased legally six days earlier at a local gun dealer.
The shooting at the bank's branch on the first floor of the Preston Pointe building at 333 E. Main St. left six people dead, including Sturgeon. Nine patients were treated at University of Louisville Hospital, including three police officers, according to U of L Health.
One person, Officer Nick Wilt, is still in critical condition.
In a phone call lasting more than two minutes, Sturgeon’s mother said her son was non-violent and "never hurt anyone; he's a really good kid."
While she said she didn’t believe her son owned any guns, she indicated to dispatch he might have one.
"I'm shaking," she said at one point as the dispatcher asked her questions.
After asking if she should go to the bank, the dispatcher told her to stay put.
“I don’t want you to go to the location, ma’am,” the dispatcher said, adding that other people had already called 911 about the shooting. “We have a situation that’s going on down there right now. … I do not need you to go to the location at this time. It’s dangerous down there.”
“You’ve had calls from other people so he’s already there?” Sturgeon’s mom responded, more quietly.
The dispatcher confirmed and the call ended moments later.
Family members drove to the bank hoping to find him but "by the time they get there, it was too late," a local attorney and friend of the family told WDRB News.
The family said in a statement on Tuesday that the 25-year-old struggled with depression and anxiety, but they saw no signs he was planning or capable of such violence.
"While Connor, like many of his contemporaries, had mental health challenges which we, as a family, were actively addressing, there were never any warning signs or indications he was capable of this shocking act," according to the statement.
"While we have many unanswered questions, we will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials and do all we can to aid everyone in understanding why and how this happened."
Sturgeon was in treatment working with a psychiatrist and a counselor for anxiety and depression issues, according to the family.
In the statement sent Tuesday night, the family praised police and expressed sadness for the victims of Sturgeon's actions.
"No words can express our sorrow, anguish, and horror at the unthinkable harm our son Connor inflicted on innocent people, their families, and the entire Louisville community," according to his family. "We mourn their loss and that of our son, Connor. We pray for everyone traumatized by his senseless acts of violence and are deeply grateful for the bravery and heroism of the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department."
Minutes before he opened fire, Sturgeon sent a text message to family members saying "I love you," an attorney for the family said.
Sturgeon's roommate had no idea he had bought a weapon and didn't know anything was amiss until he got a text from him Monday morning that he was suicidal. The roommate also found notes and called Sturgeon's mother, who called 911.
Police have the notes and the family has not yet read them yet.
Sturgeon was a low-level employee of the bank, according to his LinkedIn profile and police.
He identified himself as "Syndications Associate and Portfolio Banker" at Old National Bank, which he joined fulltime in 2021 after three consecutive summer internships from 2018-20 while Sturgeon completed a master's degree in finance at the University of Alabama.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said on Tuesday he was not aware of Sturgeon being told he was going to be fired. His family was unaware of any report he was being fired or in any trouble at the bank.
Sturgeon died after gunfire exchanged with officers who responded, according to police.
Officer Cory Galloway fired the fatal shot, police said.
This story may be updated.
