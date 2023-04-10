LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer is in critical but stable condition after being shot in the head by a gunman Monday morning inside a bank building in downtown Louisville.
Officer Nick Wilt, 26, just graduated from the police academy March 31, interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said at a news conference.
"The next few days are important and very critical for Nickolas's recovery," she said, adding had come out of brain surgery at University of Louisville Hospital.
"This will be a long, complex investigation."
Wilt, a 2016 graduate of Oldham County High School, has only been with the department since October 2022, according to his LinkedIn page.
Before becoming an officer, Wilt worked for Oldham County Emergency Medical Services, the La Grange Fire Department, Oldham dispatch and Henry County EMS.
A quote on his LinkedIn page says: "The day you plant the seed is not the day you eat the fruit."
Gwinn-Villaroel said, "I just swore him in and his family was there to witness his journey to become a police officer."
Wilt's father, Raymond, who received the Bronze Star as a Staff Sergeant in the Iraq War, just passed away on Feb. 8 at the age of 55.
Nick Wilt has two brothers, according to his father's obituary.
Wilt was one of two officers injured when a shooter came into the bank around 8:30 at 333 E. Main St. – at the Preston Pointe building near Louisville Slugger Field. A third officer was grazed by a bullet, police said.
Five people, including the gunman, Connor Sturgeon, were killed.
Sturgeon, a 23-year-old white male was employed at the bank. He was armed with a rifle, police said.
