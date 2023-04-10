LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The shooter who police said opened fire in a downtown Louisville bank branch Monday morning was recently a low-level employee of the bank, according to his LinkedIn profile and Metro police.
Connor Sturgeon, 23, identified himself as "Syndications Associate and Portfolio Banker" at Old National Bank, which he joined fulltime in 2021 after three consecutive summer internships from 2018-20 while Sturgeon completed a master's degree in finance at the University of Alabama.
Monday's shooting at the bank's branch on the first floor of the Preston Pointe building at 333 E. Main St. left five people dead, including Sturgeon. Nine patients were treated at University of Louisville Hospital, including two police officers, according to UofL Health. One of the officers is in critical condition.
It was the deadliest mass shooting in Louisville since 1989, when Joseph Wesbecker killed seven people and himself at Standard Gravure, his former workplace.
Sturgeon used a rifle during the shooting, which was called in about 8:38 a.m. He died after gunfire exchanged with officers who responded, according to police.
"We stopped the threat so that no additional lives could be taken," said Louisville Metro Interim Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel.
Gwinn-Villaroel declined to specify the type of rifle that Sturgeon used, nor how it was obtained. She said the investigation is in early stages.
An Instagram account that apparently belonged to Sturgeon, which was taken offline in the hours following the shooting, shared memes Monday morning that are harrowing in retrospect. Gwinn-Villaroel added that Sturgeon livestreamed the incident over the Internet.
"That's tragic to know that that incident was out there and captured. And so we're hopeful that we can have that incident removed, that footage removed," she said.
Sturgeon's account posted two movie quotes: "I know what I have to do but I don't know if I have the strength to do it," and "I could burn the whole place down" — the latter he described as "Monday vibes."
His account also posted the words, "They won't listen to words or protests. Lets see if they hear this".
WDRB News observed Louisville Metro Police SWAT team activity Monday afternoon at a home in the Camp Taylor neighborhood where Sturgeon was believed to live.
Sturgeon played basketball at Floyd Central High School in Floyds Knobs, Indiana, according to high school sports media.
In March 2022, Sturgeon participated in Focus Louisville, a two-and-a-half-day community development program for working professionals run by the Leadership Louisville Center, according to his LinkedIn account.
He posted about the experience, calling it, "an eye-opening experience about many of the issues around Louisville and the people who are working to solve them."
