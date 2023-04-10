LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Reactions poured in far and wide Monday after a shooter opened fire inside a downtown Louisville office building, killing five people and injuring six others.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg called the shooting an "evil act of gun violence."
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who said he had two "very close friends" who died in the shooting, said Louisville "desperately" needs support and compassion.
Thank you to the heroic members of the LMPD and all of our first responders who undoubtedly saved lives while putting their own at risk. We are forever grateful. ^AB 3/3— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 10, 2023
President Joe Biden said in a written statement said the "nation is in mourning after a senseless act of gun violence.
"Once again, our nation is in mourning after a senseless act of gun violence," he said. "Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in the tragic shooting in Louisville, and for the survivors who will carry grief and trauma for the rest of their lives. We are grateful to the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department officers who quickly and courageously stepped into the line of fire to save others."
Vice President Kamala Harris said the country will "grieve for those lost and pray for those wounded in Louisville."
We grieve for those lost and pray for those wounded in Louisville, the 146th mass shooting in our nation this year. We need leaders with the courage to act. We can't fall for a false choice between upholding the 2nd Amendment and saving lives. We can do both.— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 10, 2023
Kentucky Rep. Morgan McGarvey, who represents Jefferson County, called it a "dark day" for Louisville.
Today is a dark day in our community. I'm heartbroken by the loss of at least four innocent Louisvillians in yet another act of senseless gun violence, this time in the heart of our city, and I'm grateful for the heroic acts of first responders who no doubt saved lives today. pic.twitter.com/tv3kGDofr4— Rep. Morgan McGarvey (@RepMcGarvey) April 10, 2023
Most Rev. Shelton Fabre, archbishop of Louisville, said is "heart is heavy" to learn of another mass shooting, this one close to home.
"Even with our Easter hope so recently renewed, we have been quickly reminded that we still live in the shadow of the cross, the cross of senseless violence," Fabre said in a written statement Monday. "For now, please join with me in praying for those who have died and for those who have been injured and for their families. Let us also pray for all in our community as we deal with this tragedy."
Kentucky Senate Democratic Leader Gerald Neal said we "must come together as a community and society to find effective solutions" to gun violence.
Statement from @KYSenateDems Leader Gerald Neal on today's tragic shooting in Louisville: pic.twitter.com/6OzHSWL21l— KY Senate Democrats (@KYSenateDems) April 10, 2023
Kentucky Rep. Pam Stevenson, who represents Jefferson County, said "no act of hatred will tear our community apart."
It is a very sad day in Louisville. pic.twitter.com/mVhoIsnED7— Col. Pam Stevenson for KY Attorney General (@PamForAG) April 10, 2023
Leaders of the Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville tweeted a statement, saying they're "shaken and frustrated."
Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr, said he's "heartbroken" to learn of the shooting.
I am heartbroken to learn of the tragedy in Louisville this morning. Please join me in praying for the families of the victims and those currently receiving medical treatment. I am thankful for our brave law enforcement and first responders who responded quickly to the scene.— Rep. Andy Barr (@RepAndyBarr) April 10, 2023
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles called it a "gut wrenching situation."
A gut wrenching situation in our own backyard in Louisville earlier this morning. I commend our first responders for their courageous acts of service to protect the city of Louisville. I'm praying for the families of the lives who have been impacted. https://t.co/9lBlrzmmIk— Commissioner Ryan Quarles (@KYAgCommish) April 10, 2023
Rep. Keturah Herron, who represents Jefferson County in the Kentucky House of Representatives, said there must be "outrage and anger."
This is happening around the country in a city daily. Today was our turn in Louisville, KY. As we hold our community tighter there must me outrage and anger. We live in a war zone and we shouldn’t have to.— Rep. Keturah Herron (@KeturahHerron) April 10, 2023
