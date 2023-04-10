Preston Pointe Shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Reactions poured in far and wide Monday after a shooter opened fire inside a downtown Louisville office building, killing five people and injuring six others.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg called the shooting an "evil act of gun violence."

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who said he had two "very close friends" who died in the shooting, said Louisville "desperately" needs support and compassion.

President Joe Biden said in a written statement said the "nation is in mourning after a senseless act of gun violence.

"Once again, our nation is in mourning after a senseless act of gun violence," he said. "Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in the tragic shooting in Louisville, and for the survivors who will carry grief and trauma for the rest of their lives. We are grateful to the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department officers who quickly and courageously stepped into the line of fire to save others."

Vice President Kamala Harris said the country will "grieve for those lost and pray for those wounded in Louisville."

Kentucky Rep. Morgan McGarvey, who represents Jefferson County, called it a "dark day" for Louisville.

Most Rev. Shelton Fabre, archbishop of Louisville, said is "heart is heavy" to learn of another mass shooting, this one close to home.

"Even with our Easter hope so recently renewed, we have been quickly reminded that we still live in the shadow of the cross, the cross of senseless violence," Fabre said in a written statement Monday. "For now, please join with me in praying for those who have died and for those who have been injured and for their families. Let us also pray for all in our community as we deal with this tragedy."

Kentucky Senate Democratic Leader Gerald Neal said we "must come together as a community and society to find effective solutions" to gun violence.

Kentucky Rep. Pam Stevenson, who represents Jefferson County, said "no act of hatred will tear our community apart."

Leaders of the Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville tweeted a statement, saying they're "shaken and frustrated."

Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr, said he's "heartbroken" to learn of the shooting.

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles called it a "gut wrenching situation."

Rep. Keturah Herron, who represents Jefferson County in the Kentucky House of Representatives, said there must be "outrage and anger."

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags