LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Four bank executives were killed when a gunman opened fire in a downtown Louisville office building Monday morning.
Louisville Interim Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel identified the dead as Tommy Elliott, 63; Joshua Barrick, 40; Jim Tutt, 64; and Juliana Farmer, 57.
Elliott, the bank’s senior vice president, was well known in local and state Democratic circles, serving as chair of former Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s 2011 mayoral campaign, a member of Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg’s transition team last year and chair of Gov. Andy Beshear’s 2019 inaugural committee.
Elliott also was a past chair of the Kentucky Retirement Systems Board of Trustees. He also served on several Greater Louisville Inc. chamber of commerce committee and was involved in its fundraising efforts over the years, according to GLI.
Speaking in Louisville, a visibly shaken Gov. Andy Beshear described Elliott as "one of my closest friends."
"Tommy Elliott helped me build my law career, helped me become governor, gave me advice on being a good dad," he said. "He was one of the people I talked to most in the world and very rarely were we talking about my job."
Beshear said the others who died were "each amazing people whose families grieve them, whose community will mourn and will miss them. These are irreplaceable, amazing individuals that a terrible act of violence tore from all of us."
Barrick was a senior vice president of commercial real estate banking at Old National, where he had worked since last August, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Tutt had been a market executive at the bank since 2015, his LinkedIn profile says, and previously was principal of the financial consulting company VineBranch Enterprises.
Farmer was a loan analyst, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Gwinn-Villaroel said the shooter was a bank employee.
