LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five people were killed and nine others were injured, including two police officers, when a gunman opened fire Monday morning inside a bank building in downtown Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. at 333 E. Main St. — inside the Preston Pointe building near Louisville Slugger Field — on reports of a "active shooter." Police spokesman Col. Paul Humphrey said the first responding officers arrived within three minutes of the initial reports to hear the sound of gunshots still firing inside.
The victims were identified Monday by LMPD Interim Chief Jaquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as:
- Tommy Elliott, 63
- Joshua Barrick, 40
- Jim Tutt, 64
- Juliana Farmer, 45
The shooter was identified by Gwinn-Villaroel as Connor Sturgeon, a 23-year-old employee of Old National Bank. Gwinn-Villaroel said he was armed with a rifle and was live-streaming the shooting.
He was killed by police, she said.
"This shouldn’t continue to happen," Gwinn-Villaroel said. "Evil cannot take over our city."
The nine people injured were taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Three patients were discharged, and six remain hospitalized, three of which are in critical condition and received "operative care," according to Dr. Jason Smith with UofL Health. Smith said all three were still sedated as of 3 p.m. Monday.
One of those in critical condition is LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt, 26, who quickly went into brain surgery after he was shot in the head.
Wilt had just graduated from the police academy March 31.
Mayor Craig Greenberg said the actions of police, who made it to the scene in minutes, "saved lives."
"Our community will continue to come together," he said. "We will find ways to love and support one another and the families and friends who have been directly impacted by these acts of gun violence. And we will come together as a community to work to prevent these horrific acts of gun violence."
Gov. Andy Beshear fought back tears as he told told reporters during a news conference Monday morning inside Slugger Field that he had two "very close friends" who died in the shooting and another in the hospital "that I hope is going to make it through."
"There are a lot of people hurting today," he said. "And if we have a place to focus our energy, I hope it is to surround them with the love and the compassion that we have been so good at showing one another.
"We've got to do what we have always done after these last three years after everything. We've got to wrap our arms around these families. And everybody who needs it. Don't be afraid to get some help."
Sturgeon, 23, identified himself as "Syndications Associate and Portfolio Banker" at Old National Bank, which he joined fulltime in 2021 after three consecutive summer internships from 2018-220 while he completed a master's degree in finance at the University of Alabama.
On Monday afternoon, police and ATF officers were spotted outside a home at the intersection of Taylor Avenue and Warren Street in Louisville's Camp Taylor neighborhood. There was yellow crime scene tape and officers appeared to be conducting an investigation.
The home belonged to Sturgeon, according to property records.
"It looks like they’re going around looking to find footage," said a man who lived nearby. "They told me that the guy who did the shooting lives just right over there, just a couple of houses down, which is a little frightening."
'Gunfire erupted'
A witness who did not want to be identified said she was driving by the intersection of Main and Preston streets Monday morning when she heard several gunshots and breaking glass.
"I had just dropped my son off at work on River Road," she said. "I was at the stoplight, and the first thing that I saw — there was a guy across the street at the intersection and he was lying down at the entrance to a hotel."
She said the person appeared to be a man and he was being tended to by someone with a walkie-talkie. She said she at first thought he was a jogger who had fallen until she noticed he was on the steps and not the sidewalk.
Then she heard the gunfire.
"As I was sitting at that intersection, gunfire erupted, like, right over my head," she said. "I didn't know if it was going at the bank or out of the bank I took off.
"When I turned, I saw that one of the windows in the bank had been blown out."
At that point, she said several law enforcement vehicles pulled up.
"They were coming from everywhere," she said. "The police were coming out of their cars with black rifles."
"I just ducked in my car and waited there."
