LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville community is rallying to show support for an officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department who was critically injured during the response to Monday's mass shooting at the Old National Bank building in downtown Louisville.
Now a fund has been set up for his medical expenses.
Dr. Jason Smith, the chief medical officer for UofL Health, said in a news conference Tuesday that Officer Nickolas Wilt, 26, remained in critical condition at University of Louisville Hospital.
Wilt was shot in the head by a gunman Monday morning during his response to the Old National Bank building at 333 East Main Street. Wilt was one of three officers injured. The second officer was released from University of Louisville. A third officer was grazed by a bullet, police said.
Six people, including the gunman, Connor Sturgeon, were killed.
"The next few days are important and very critical for Nickolas's recovery," said Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, in a Monday afternoon news conference, adding he had come out of brain surgery at University of Louisville Hospital.
On Tuesday morning, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation posted several images of Wilt on Facebook and set up a fund to raise money for his hospital and recovery expenses.
"Nick's family wanted us to share a little about him with the community he has dedicated his life to serving," the post stated. "Nick has served as both a firefighter and a dispatcher and graduated the academy on March 30th. Since the sudden death of his father in February Nick has stepped up and taken over being a handyman for his mom, whom he dearly loves."
The post went on to say that Wilt, "adores his twin brother Zack (who is also in the academy for LMPD) and his brother Alex," as well as his girlfriend, Maddie.
"Officer Wilt has dedicated his short time here to serving our community and now it is our chance to serve him and take care of his family," the post stated.
The public is invited to donate to the fund on the foundation's website.
Tuesday morning, Chief Gwinn-Villaroel expressed pride in the LMPD officers who responded to the scene within three minutes of the initial reports.
"They went toward danger in order to save and preserve life," she said.
This story will be updated.
Related Stories:
- Louisville man purchased AR-15 legally from local dealer 6 days before carrying out mass shooting
- 6 dead, including shooter, and 8 injured after gunman opens fire in downtown Louisville office building
- Louisville shooter was employee of Old National Bank
- LMPD officer in critical but stable condition after being shot in the head in mass shooting downtown
- Reaction pours in from local, state leaders after mass shooting claims 6 lives in downtown Louisville
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.