LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Connor Sturgeon, the 25-year-old employee of Old National Bank who police said shot and killed five people and injured eight others Monday in downtown Louisville, purchased the AR-15 rifle used in the shooting six days earlier at a local gun dealer.
In a news conference Tuesday morning, interim Louisville Metro Police chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said the gun was purchased on April 4. U.S. Rep. Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, said Sturgeon called at least one person, telling them he was suicidal and hinting at his plans, and also left a note.
"Our community is changed forever," McGarvey said.
Six people were killed and eight others were injured, including a police officer, when a gunman opened fire inside Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. April 10, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
A Louisville Metro Police crime scene technician photographs bullet holes in the glass of the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. A shooting at the bank killed and wounded several people police said. The suspected shooter was also dead. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Bullet holes are seen in the front windows of the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. A shooting at the bank killed and wounded several people police said. The suspected shooter was also dead. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
The Louisville metro Police Command Center along with units of the Louisville Fire Department are staged a block from the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Six people were killed and eight others were injured, including a police officer, when a gunman opened fire inside Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. April 10, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Six people were killed and eight others were injured, including a police officer, when a gunman opened fire inside Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. April 10, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Six people were killed and eight others were injured, including a police officer, when a gunman opened fire inside Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. April 10, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Six people were killed and eight others were injured, including a police officer, when a gunman opened fire inside Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. April 10, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Six people were killed and eight others were injured, including a police officer, when a gunman opened fire inside Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. April 10, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Six people were killed and eight others were injured, including a police officer, when a gunman opened fire inside Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. April 10, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Six people were killed and eight others were injured, including a police officer, when a gunman opened fire inside Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. April 10, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Six people were killed and eight others were injured, including a police officer, when a gunman opened fire inside Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. April 10, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Six people were killed and eight others were injured, including a police officer, when a gunman opened fire inside Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. April 10, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Six people were killed and eight others were injured, including a police officer, when a gunman opened fire inside Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. April 10, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Six people were killed and eight others were injured, including a police officer, when a gunman opened fire inside Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. April 10, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
A Louisville Metro Police crime scene technician photographs bullet holes in the glass of the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. A shooting at the bank killed and wounded several people police said. The suspected shooter was also dead. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
Bullet holes are seen in the front windows of the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. A shooting at the bank killed and wounded several people police said. The suspected shooter was also dead. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
Louisville metro Police and emergency personnel block the streets outside of the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
The Louisville metro Police Command Center along with units of the Louisville Fire Department are staged a block from the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
Louisville metro Police and other emergency block off the street outside of the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
Louisville metro Police stand guard outside of the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, a Democrat, pleaded with Kentucky's Republican-controlled legislature to make changes to state law to help stop the scourge of gun violence.
"This is happening in America everywhere and will keep happening unless we take meaningful action. ... Doing nothing is not a strategy," Greenberg said.
He asked Kentucky lawmakers to let Louisville implement its own gun policies.
"Please give Louisville the autonomy to deal with our unique gun violence epidemic," Greenberg said. "Let us, the people of Louisville, make our own choices about how we reduce gun violence in our city.
Kentucky law requires that the AR-15 used in Monday's shooting eventually be put back on the streets, Greenberg said. He said that law should be changed.
When he took office earlier this year, Greenberg instituted a Louisville policy to remove the firing pins from seized weapons before turning them over to state police for auction.
On the federal front, McGarvey, Kentucky's newest congressman who flew home from Washington in the aftermath of Monday's shooting, called for universal background checks and taking "weapons of war" off the streets.
"We don't have the tools on the books to deal with someone who is an imminent danger to themselves or to others," McGarvey said. "That is not a political issue but it becomes one when Kentucky Republicans would rather ban books and pronouns. ... We are hurting."
Dr. Jason Smith, chief medical officer of UofL Hospital, said he's grown "weary" of the gun violence that plagues Louisville and has only gotten worse. He said his staff at University of Louisville Hospital hardly had to change their operating schedule to deal with victims of a mass shooting given what has become of the city's gun violence problem.
"You can't keep seeing all the people with these horrific injuries coming through the door without doing something to try and help," he said. "I'm a doctor. I don't know what the answers are. But to everyone who helps make policy — both state, city, federal — I would simply ask you to do something. ... Because doing nothing, which is what we've been doing, is not working. Do something, because this is just getting out of hand across our city and across this great nation of ours."
Nine people, including three police officers, were treated for injuries, according to UofL Health. Four have now been treated and released. One of the wounded, identified as 57-year-old Deana Eckert, later died, police said Monday night. Also killed in the shooting were bank executives Tommy Elliott, Josh Barrick, Jim Tutt and Juliana Farmer, police said.
"It looks like they’re going around looking to find camera footage," said a man who lived nearby. "They told me that the guy who did the shooting lives just right over there, just a couple of houses down, which is a little frightening."