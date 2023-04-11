LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigations created a website to gather information about Monday's deadly shooting at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.
The FBI is asking anyone with any information about the shooting to go to the website by clicking here, and fill out the form.
To support the ongoing @LMPD investigation into today's senseless violence, the FBI created a website to collect tips/ images/videos. Please share at https://t.co/hiimlyPA7d or call 502-574-LMPD. We mourn with the city, but we are resolute in our determination to find answers.— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) April 10, 2023
You can also call Louisville Metro Police Department's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673), or submit a tip on the LMPD's website by clicking here.
