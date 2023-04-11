LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear shared a video on social media a day after six people died in a mass mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.
Tommy Elliott, Josh Barrick, Jim Tutt, Juliana Farmer and Deana Eckert were killed by a bank employee armed with a rifle who opened fire at his workplace. The shooter was killed by police.
Tommy, Joshua, Juliana, James and Deana.We love them. We will miss them. We will be there for their families.While we may be asking how we can get through this, the answer is together. pic.twitter.com/vXTMX3M6c3— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 11, 2023
"Yesterday was a hard day for Louisville, for the commonwealth, but most especially for the families and friends of Tommy, Josh, Jim, Juliana and Deana," Beshear said. "We miss them, we love them and we need to make sure we are there for their families in the weeks and years ahead."
Beshear asked everyone to be there for the family and friends of the victims. He also asked everyone to check on their own friends and family members.
"Today, I am wondering what everybody wonders when they lose somebody, what that last conversation was like, whether I should have called a little bit more," Beshear said. "But I know we are strong enough to handle this, just like we've been strong enough to handle everything that we've been through."
