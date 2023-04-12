LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- 911 calls were released Wednesday by Louisville Metro Police from the mass shooting at a downtown bank Monday that killed five people and wounded nine.
"Transparency is important – even more so in times of crisis," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a news release." Today, we are releasing the 911 calls from Monday’s mass shooting. Parts of the audio have been redacted to protect the privacy of those involved."
*PLEASE NOTE – The content of these audio recordings is graphic in nature. Please avoid listening if it may be detrimental to mental or emotional health.
The first call in the release from LMPD is from a woman who witnessed the shooting from Old National Bank's Brownsboro Road location. She watching the shooting unfold on a Zoom meeting.
Through sobs, the woman describes seeing who police have identified as 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon come into the board room and open fire.
"We were having a board meeting," she frantically tells the dispatcher. "This video is still going. Oh my god. ... He was in and out of that room very quickly."
The second call reported an active shooter from inside the location downtown. She didn't know how many people had been shot but estimated it was eight or nine. She made the 911 call from a closet off a first-floor conference room, hiding from Sturgeon.
"Just stay quiet," the dispatcher tells the woman.
She identified Sturgeon to the 911 operation as someone who "works with us." Several gunshots can be heard while she's on the line.
"Help!" the woman repeatedly cries out as first responders eventually reach her in the closet.
The third call released by LMPD is brief, a man pleading for help from inside the building. He immediately identified Sturgeon as an employee of Old National Bank.
"Get here now!" the man tells 911.
In another call, a man said he who worked in the Old National Bank building said he saw the shooter enter the building with a "shotgun" (police later identified the weapon as an AR-15 rifle).
"Mass shooting. He shot probably 15 rounds from the shotgun," the man said. "There were probably 14 people in the room. Please get people there fast, please -- and ambulances, please."
In another call, a female voice said she was driving down Main Street when she saw a man with, "some type of, like, an assault rifle walking around in a bulletproof vest."
When asked, she confirmed to the dispatcher that he was wearing a green jacket, bulletproof vest and green pants.
She added that he was, "jogging around like he was trying to get somewhere in a hurry.”
On Tuesday, police released body camera video that showed the chaotic moments when officers arrived at the bank as the shooter, who they couldn't see, rained bullets down on them.
The videos, taken from two wounded officers' lapels, offer a rare perspective of police officers responding to a massacre. One, a rookie officer, was shot in the head within minutes of arriving at the scene. His partner was grazed by a bullet and sought cover while still trying to take down the shooter. Minutes after arriving, officers fatally shot the gunman.
Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey walked reporters through edited footage and still photos at a news conference and praised the responding officers for their heroism.
The rookie officer, Nickolas Wilt, had graduated from the police academy just 10 days earlier and remained in critical but stable condition Wednesday morning, University of Louisville Hospital said in a statement. Two other victims remained hospitalized in fair condition.
Police said that bank employee Connor Sturgeon, 25, bought the AR-15 assault-style rifle used in the attack at a local dealership on April 4.
Armed with the rifle, Sturgeon killed his co-workers — including a close friend of Kentucky’s governor — while livestreaming the attack.
Sturgeon's family released a statement on Tuesday night that said the 25-year-old struggled with depression, but they saw no signs he was planning or capable of such violence.
The five bank employees killed in the shooting were Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.
The shooting, the 15th mass killing in the country this year, comes just two weeks after a former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.
The city of Louisville will hold a vigil at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Muhammad Ali Center to "pray for healing for those still receiving medical treatment, and work toward a more peaceful city."
