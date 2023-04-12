LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is coming together to grieve and remember victims and survivors of Monday's mass shooting.
The city of Louisville will hold a vigil at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Muhammad Ali Center to "pray for healing for those still receiving medical treatment, and work toward a more peaceful city."
The Ali Center sits at 144 N. 6th St. in downtown Louisville. The event will be held outside at the center's plaza. The lobby will be used to support guests with special needs including the elderly and disabled. Parking will be free for those attending.
The center posted on social media that "Muhammad and Lonnie Ali wanted the Ali Center to be a place where the Louisville community could come together in good and bad times. We are thankful to host this important gathering as our city begins to heal."
Here is the agenda and speakers, which include politicians, community leaders and clergy:
5:00 p.m. - Barbara Sexton Smith (Welcome and opening)
5:05 p.m. - LMPD Chaplain Dr. Teresa O'Bannon
5:10 p.m. - Mayor Craig Greenberg
5:15 p.m. - Gov. Andy Beshear
5:20 p.m. - 3rd District U.S. Rep. Morgan McGarvey (D-Kentucky)
5:25 p.m. - Archbishop Shelton Fabre
5:30 p.m. - Ky. State Sen. Gerald Neal
5:35 p.m. - Rabbi Beth Jacowitz-Chottiner
5:40 p.m. - Metro Council Representative
5:45 p.m. - Dr. Muhammad Babar
5:55 p.m. - Barbara Sexton Smith (Call to Action and Closing)
5:57 p.m. - Community singing of Amazing Grace
Flowers form a memorial in front of the Old National Bank building in downtown Louisville, one day after several people were killed in an April 10, 2023 mass shooting. (WDRB Photo)
The group Lutheran Church Charities placed crosses with hearts and victims’ names along a memorial outside the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The group said they want to help give the community the opportunity to grieve. Victims’ families can keep these hearts if they choose. (Darby Beane/WDRB photo)
Flowers form a memorial in front of the Old National Bank building in downtown Louisville, one day after several people were killed in an April 10, 2023 mass shooting. (WDRB Photo)
A memorial in front of the Old National Bank building in downtown Louisville, one day after several people were killed in an April 10, 2023, mass shooting. (WDRB Photo)
The group Lutheran Church Charities placed crosses with hearts and victims’ names along a memorial outside the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The group said they want to help give the community the opportunity to grieve. Victims’ families can keep these hearts if they choose. (Darby Beane/WDRB photo)
The videos, taken from two wounded officers' lapels, offer a rare perspective of police officers responding to a massacre. One, a rookie officer, was shot in the head within minutes of arriving at the scene. His partner was grazed by a bullet and sought cover while still trying to take down the shooter. Minutes after arriving, officers fatally shot the gunman.
Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey walked reporters through edited footage and still photos at a news conference and praised the responding officers for their heroism.
The five bank employees killed in the shooting were Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.
The shooting, the 15th mass killing in the country this year, comes just two weeks after a former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.