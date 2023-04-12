MUHAMMAD ALI CENTER - COURTESY (1).jpg

The Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville, Ky.  Image courtesy Muhammad Ali Center on Facebook.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is coming together to grieve and remember victims and survivors of Monday's mass shooting

The city of Louisville will hold a vigil at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Muhammad Ali Center to "pray for healing for those still receiving medical treatment, and work toward a more peaceful city."

The Ali Center sits at 144 N. 6th St. in downtown Louisville. The event will be held outside at the center's plaza. The lobby will be used to support guests with special needs including the elderly and disabled. Parking will be free for those attending.
 
The center posted on social media that "Muhammad and Lonnie Ali wanted the Ali Center to be a place where the Louisville community could come together in good and bad times. We are thankful to host this important gathering as our city begins to heal." 
 
Here is the agenda and speakers, which include politicians, community leaders and clergy: 
  • 5:00 p.m. - Barbara Sexton Smith (Welcome and opening)
  • 5:05 p.m. - LMPD Chaplain Dr. Teresa O'Bannon
  • 5:10 p.m. - Mayor Craig Greenberg
  • 5:15 p.m. - Gov. Andy Beshear
  • 5:20 p.m. - 3rd District U.S. Rep. Morgan McGarvey (D-Kentucky)
  • 5:25 p.m. - Archbishop Shelton Fabre
  • 5:30 p.m. - Ky. State Sen. Gerald Neal
  • 5:35 p.m. - Rabbi Beth Jacowitz-Chottiner
  • 5:40 p.m. - Metro Council Representative
  • 5:45 p.m. - Dr. Muhammad Babar
  • 5:55 p.m. - Barbara Sexton Smith (Call to Action and Closing)
  • 5:57 p.m. - Community singing of Amazing Grace

Old National Bank Memorial

On Tuesday, police released body camera video that showed the chaotic moments when officers arrived at the bank as the shooter, who they couldn't see, rained bullets down on them.

The videos, taken from two wounded officers' lapels, offer a rare perspective of police officers responding to a massacre. One, a rookie officer, was shot in the head within minutes of arriving at the scene. His partner was grazed by a bullet and sought cover while still trying to take down the shooter. Minutes after arriving, officers fatally shot the gunman.

Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey walked reporters through edited footage and still photos at a news conference and praised the responding officers for their heroism.

The rookie officer, Nickolas Wilt, had graduated from the police academy just 10 days earlier and remained in critical but stable condition Wednesday morning, University of Louisville Hospital said in a statement. Two other victims remained hospitalized in fair condition.

Police said that bank employee Connor Sturgeon, 25, bought the AR-15 assault-style rifle used in the attack at a local dealership on April 4.

Armed with the rifle, Sturgeon killed his co-workers — including a close friend of Kentucky’s governor — while livestreaming the attack.

Sturgeon's family released a statement on Tuesday night that said the 25-year-old struggled with depression, but they saw no signs he was planning or capable of such violence.

The five bank employees killed in the shooting were Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.

The shooting, the 15th mass killing in the country this year, comes just two weeks after a former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.

