LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite the dangers and bullets flying in their direction, dozens of Louisville Metro Police officers raced to the scene of a mass shooting Monday morning without hesitation. 

But those officers weren't just responding to another shooting. They took an oath to serve and protect, and they responded to the promise that often puts them in the line of danger. 

"It is at the core of who we are," said LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey. 

It's an oath that requires officers to face what many may fear.

"Protect and serve mean so many different things and so many different capacities and we were called to fulfill all of those capacities at a moment's notice," Humphrey said.

Monday morning, officers were called to fulfil that promise when a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 rifle inside Old National Bank downtown. 

Old National Bank Shooting

"Like most people, I held my breath," said Humphrey.

Tuesday, Humphrey navigated the community through body camera footage of the shooting.

"I wish that (the) circumstances wasn't what it was. But those officers performed at a very, very high level under the worst conditions imaginable," he said.

According to police, Connor Sturgeon, 25, shot and killed five people inside the bank, injured eight others and ambushed the first officers on the scene.

"Here's the thing about getting shot at, is that it doesn't matter how much training, how much experience you have. Everyone, the first time they get shot, it's gonna have a flinch reaction," Humphrey said.

Despite being greeted by gunfire, rookie officer Nickolas Wilt and field training officer Cory Galloway continued forward, a move that could have saved lives.

"Their actions to advance on that was absolutely crucial," said Humphrey. "The amount of time that the subject spent focused on them, he was not focused on other people."

The gunman also shot both Wilt and Galloway, and another officer before Galloway returned fire and killed him. Wilt was shot in the head and was rushed into brain surgery at University of Louisville Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Galloway was treated and released. The third officer suffered a graze wound and was also treated and released.

"It absolutely could have been a lot worse," Humphrey said. 

The deputy chief also praised the 911 call takers and dispatchers, saying they did a great job getting information to officers and coordinating resources.

The five bank employees killed in the shooting were Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.