LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bridge in downtown Louisville is lit in honor of victims and survivors of Monday's mass shooting at a bank.
Five bank employees were killed in the shooting at Old National Bank on East Main Street in downtown Louisville. Nine people were also injured, including three police officers.
The @wfpark Big Four Bridge💙💛 to honor the victims & survivors of the horrific mass shooting that occurred in Louisville.💙 to honor Officer Nick Wilt & @LMPD for their amazing response.💛 to honor MetroSafe Call Takers & Dispatchers who work tirelessly to answer the call. pic.twitter.com/sHSQ2kgMcy— Emergency Services (@LouMetroES) April 12, 2023
The Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park is lighted in colors honoring Louisville Metro Police Officer Nickolas Wilt and Metro Safe calltakers and dispatchers. Wilt remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition as of Wednesday morning.
The lights are colored blue and yellow.
