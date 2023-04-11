LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The family of Connor Sturgeon, the man who police say opened fire in a downtown Louisville bank branch killing five people Monday, said the 25-year-old struggled with depression, but they saw no signs he was planning or capable of such violence.
"While Connor, like many of his contemporaries, had mental health challenges which we, as a family, were actively addressing, there were never any warning signs or indications he was capable of this shocking act," according to a statement sent to WDRB News by the family. "While we have many unanswered questions, we will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials and do all we can to aid everyone in understanding why and how this happened."
In the statement sent Tuesday night, the family praised police and expressed sadness for the victims of Sturgeon's actions.
"No words can express our sorrow, anguish, and horror at the unthinkable harm our son Connor inflicted on innocent people, their families, and the entire Louisville community," according to his family. "We mourn their loss and that of our son, Connor. We pray for everyone traumatized by his senseless acts of violence and are deeply grateful for the bravery and heroism of the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department."
U.S. Rep. Morgan McGarvey said at a press conference Tuesday that Sturgeon left a note behind and told somebody he was suicidal.
Sturgeon was a low-level employee of the bank, according to his LinkedIn profile and police.
He identified himself as "Syndications Associate and Portfolio Banker" at Old National Bank, which he joined fulltime in 2021 after three consecutive summer internships from 2018-20 while Sturgeon completed a master's degree in finance at the University of Alabama.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said on Tuesday he was not aware of Sturgeon being told he was going to be fired.
Monday's shooting at the bank's branch on the first floor of the Preston Pointe building at 333 E. Main St. left six people dead, including Sturgeon. Nine patients were treated at University of Louisville Hospital, including three police officers, according to U of L Health.
One person, Officer Nick Wilt, is in critical condition. Two other patients are in stable condition.
It was the deadliest mass shooting in Louisville since 1989, when Joseph Wesbecker killed seven people and himself at Standard Gravure, his former workplace.
Sturgeon used an AR-15 during the shooting, which was called in about 8:38 a.m. He purchased the weapon legally six days earlier at a local gun dealer.
He died after gunfire exchanged with officers who responded, according to police.
Officer Cory Galloway fired the fatal shot, police sad.
An Instagram account that apparently belonged to Sturgeon, which was taken offline in the hours following the shooting, shared memes Monday morning that are harrowing in retrospect. Gwinn-Villaroel added that Sturgeon live-streamed the incident over the internet.
Sturgeon played basketball at Floyd Central High School in Floyds Knobs, Indiana, according to high school sports media.
In March 2022, Sturgeon participated in Focus Louisville, a two-and-a-half-day community development program for working professionals run by the Leadership Louisville Center, according to his LinkedIn account.
He posted about the experience, calling it, "an eye-opening experience about many of the issues around Louisville and the people who are working to solve them."
Police obtained a search warrant for Sturgeon's home at the intersection of Taylor Avenue and Warren Street in Louisville's Camp Taylor neighborhood — which was raided by federal agents Monday afternoon — and recovered items inside.
Officers with long rifles and tactical gear arrived in an armored vehicle and entered the home. After about 10 minutes inside, evidence technicians left with several bags of evidence.
Police have not released details on what was taken.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.