LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Are you looking for ways to help and honor the victims of Monday's mass shooting in downtown Louisville? Here are a few ways:
Community Vigil
The city of Louisville will hold a vigil at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Muhammad Ali Center to "pray for healing for those still receiving medical treatment, and work toward a more peaceful city."
The Ali Center sits at 144 N. 6th St. in downtown Louisville. Parking will be free for those attending.
"This is a very tough time for our city, and we were not meant to go through tough times alone," Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a news release. "If you wish, we're asking folks to gather together to share our strength, pray for those still fighting for their lives after Monday's shooting, remember all those touched by gun violence across our entire city and, together, begin working toward a safer future where we are truly preventing gun violence instead of constantly reacting to it."
Blood Donations
The city said mass casualty events like Monday's shooting put a strain on medical resources. Greenberg is asking the Louisville community members to donate blood. The public can donate through the Kentucky Blood Center or the American Red Cross.
"This tragedy illustrates that it's the blood that's already on hand and on the shelves that helps during an emergency," said Steve Cunanan, CEO of the American Red Cross.
Smith said Monday his team used at least 170 units of blood Monday. For perspective, the average blood donation per person is one unit.
"When you take an hour or two out of your day to give blood, you are taking a huge step in saving someone's life," Greenberg said in a news release. "For those who can, please consider donating blood to ensure our doctors and nurses have what they need to save a life when the time comes. If you are unable to donate blood, consider making a donation to the American Red Cross so they can continue their life-saving work."
Victim Fundraisers
The family of Josh Barrick, a husband and father of two shot and killed inside Old National Bank, set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his widow and children. The family said all the money raised will go to Jessica Barrick and the children to use for funeral expenses and other immediate financial needs. Anything else will go into future trusts and funds for the family. To donate, click here.
And the Louisville Metro Police Foundation posted several images of Wilt on Facebook and set up a fund to raise money for his hospital and recovery expenses. The public is invited to donate to the fund on the foundation's website.
This story will be updated.
