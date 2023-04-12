'I feel a lot of things. Most of it is guilt.' | Bank employee among hundreds at vigil honoring victims, survivors of Louisville mass shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville came together to grieve and remember victims and survivors of Monday's mass shooting.
Hundreds of people attended a community vigil Wednesday evening at the Muhammad Ali Center to "pray for healing for those still receiving medical treatment, and work toward a more peaceful city."
"We are all in pain right now. I know how you feel, my team knows how you feel. I know everyone I've spoken to since Monday is sharing some version of this same experience," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said.
With arms wrapped around each other, shoulders to lean on, and familiar faces to hug. In the heart of the city, Louisvillians took the time to try and heal their hearts and honor the five people who walked into work at Old National Bank Monday morning and were killed.
The five bank employees killed in the shooting were Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.
"Whether you knew some of these wonderful people who were killed on Monday or not, we come together this evening to acknowledge that every violent death is tragic. However it happens, whenever it happens, to whomever it happens, when we are talking about the lives lost to violence, there is no hierarchy of grief. There is only the shocking reality that someone who was here, is suddenly gone. And feelings of grief, confusion, anger, fear, and the sense of loss and vulnerability," Greenberg said. "We are also here to support the victims who survived. Whose lives have been impacted by physical and mental wounds that will take time to heal.
Speakers at the vigil included politicians, community leaders and clergy members from the state and city, including Barbara Sexton Smith, LMPD Chaplain Dr. Teresa O'Bannon, Mayor Craig Greenberg, Gov. Andy Beshear, 3rd District U.S. Rep. Morgan McGarvey (D-Kentucky), Archbishop Shelton Fabre, Ky. State Sen. Gerald Neal, Rabbi Beth Jacowitz-Chottiner and Dr. Muhammad Babar.
"Tommy, Josh, Juliana, Jim, Diana. Fathers. Mothers. Grandparents. Children. Friends. Each one a child of God. These are irreplaceable Kentuckians taken far too soon by a senseless act of violence that is certainly making me feel heartbroken. And I think all of us torn," Beshear said. "Acts like this tear at the very fabric of humanity of who we are and certainly of who we want to be. It's in situations like this that we ask 'How? How do we possibly move through this?' I think the answer we've learned these last several years is together."
In the crowd of hundreds were employees of Old National Bank. Among them, Ellen Nichols, who is on maternity leave.
"We lost colleagues, friends, mentors," said Nichols, who was home Monday morning with her newborn daughter. "I had a friend in law enforcement call me and said 'Ellen, where you at?' And I said, 'I'm at home.' He said, 'Oh thank God, because there's a shooter at your bank and it's not good.'"
Nichols should be planning to return to work on May 1 at the bank in downtown Louisville. Instead, she's left grieving her coworkers.
"I feel a lot of things. Most of it is guilt. Knowing I should, could've been there," she said. "Just knowing I was supposed to be there and I get to see another day and my colleagues don't."
She sat amongst coworkers and strangers on Wednesday as pastors, rabbis, doctors and politicians all tried to offer words of comfort.
"While my faith is tested, and it may be even shaken, I do believe, and I still believe, I believe in a loving God that one day will explain to me how this can happen. And I believe in heaven. Which means while the body is mortal, the soul is eternal," Beshear said. "And Tommy, I will see you again, and we will see all these incredible individuals again."