LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County High School showed support for a former graduate who is in critical condition after a mass shooting in downtown Louisville on Monday.
Louisville Metro Police officer Nickolas Wilt, 26, was shot in the head by a gunman during his response to the Old National Bank building at 333 East Main Street. Wilt was one of three officers injured. Six people were killed, including the gunman.
OCHS students and staff sending Officer Wilt their love. Once a Colonel, always a Colonel 💙. pic.twitter.com/t0WnDkjKgl— OldhamCo Schools (@OldhamCoSchools) April 12, 2023
Wilt graduated from Oldham County High School in 2016. Dozens of students, staff and community members showed up to hold signs and wore blue in support of Wilt.
Wilt graduated from the police academy just 10 days before the shooting.
Wilt also worked with Oldham County Emergency Management as a dispatcher from January 2019 to December 2021. He worked there part time in 2022 while attending the police academy. Wilt also served on the La Grange Fire Department.
A fund has been established in support of Wilt. The public is invited to donate to the fund on the foundation's website.
