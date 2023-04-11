Victims of the Old National Bank shooting in downtown Louisville on Monday, April 10, 2023 were identified as Joshua Barrick, 40; Jim Tutt, 64; Tommy Elliott, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45 and Deana Eckert, 57. (WDRB Graphic)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 90 city leaders have penned a letter calling for action after a gunman opened fire at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville Monday morning, killing five employees.
Tommy Elliott, Josh Barrick, Jim Tutt, Juliana Farmer and Deana Eckert were killed by a bank employee armed with an AR-15 rifle who opened fire at his workplace just after 8:30 a.m. The shooter, 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, was killed by Louisville Metro Police. Eight other people were injured, including LMPD officers Nickolas Wilt and Cory Galloway.
Wilt, who was just sworn in as an officer after graduating from the police academy March 31, was among the wounded, with a gunshot wound to the head. The 26-year-old was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he underwent brain surgery. He remains there in critical condition.
Galloway was also injured, but was treated and released from the hospital.
Flowers form a memorial in front of the Old National Bank building in downtown Louisville, one day after several people were killed in an April 10, 2023 mass shooting. (Image by: Stuart Hammer / WDRB)
The group Lutheran Church Charities placed crosses with hearts and victims’ names along a memorial outside the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The group said they want to help give the community the opportunity to grieve. Victims’ families can keep these hearts if they choose. (Darby Beane/WDRB photo)
As of 4:53 p.m., three victims remained hospitalized, including Wilt. The other two patients, according to University of Louisville Hospital, are in "fair" condition. Five others who were hurt in the shooting have since been released from the hospital.
Monday's violence led roughly 91 community leaders, from local activists and Metro Council members, to lawmakers and local faith leaders, to come together and issue a statement calling for action as the community processes "this tragedy together."
"In Louisville, we are completely heartbroken and fed up with the senseless gun violence which we continue to see almost daily in our city. It is essential that we each stand up, be counted, and together create a chorus of voices calling for getting assault weapons and guns off the streets. Together we can find the path forward to prevent all forms of shootings, including mass shootings. Each of our daily actions must constantly value and care for all of life, human and natural! It is our moral responsibility to insist daily that we immediately stop all cruel, senseless and inhumane violence and cruelties. We must reflect the best spirit of our beloved city and State calling for major action to create a safer and healthier Louisville and Kentucky
Today, we have lost more Louisvillians who should not be dead. We’ve lost more fathers, more mothers, more friends, more family members, more leaders in our community. We must act immediately and stop the cruel and senseless violence.
With Love for Our City and All Those We Have Lost,"
Greg Abernathy
Mikus Abolins-Abols and Natalie Christian
Anne Arensberg
Representative Cassie Chambers Armstrong
Mary Berry
Wendell and Tanya Berry
Turney Berry
Aruni Bhatnagar
Regina Blake
Representative Tina Bojanowski
Nina Bonnie
Christina Lee Brown
Garvin Brown
Owsley Brown III and Victoire Brown
Representative Beverly Chester Burton
David Y. Chack
Alfonso "Al" Cornish and Yvonne Austin-Cornish
Reverend Kevin Cosby
oSha Cowley-Shireman
Sarah Lynn Cunningham
Archbishop Shelton Fabre
Robert Barry Fleming
Sandra Frazier
Jamie and Sydney Goldsmith
John and Mary Moss Greenebaum
Representative Daniel Grossberg
Ali Haider
Ed and Bernadette S. Hamilton
Audwin and Rae Helton
Representative Keturah Herron
Alice and Wade Houston
Barbara Lynne Jamison
Former Minority Leader Joni Jenkins
Dr. Ricky Jones
Anne Clay Kenan
Heather Kleisner, Esmé Tyler and Levi Tyler
Representative Nima Kulkarni
Nana Lampton
Clest and Chuck Lanier
Deborah LaPorte and Paul LaPorte
Keith Logan
Todd Lowe
Lois Mateus
Tori Murden McClure
Congressman Morgan McGarvey
Sister Claire McGowan
William "Beaver" McMahan
Senate Minority Leader Gerald Neal
Mary Nixon
Will Oldham
Timothy D. Peters and Susan Taylor Peters
Lyndon Pryor
Rick and Von Purdy
Sadiqa Reynolds
Ambassador Theodore Sedgwick
Kevin and Ivvy Shurn
Anthony Smith
Ted and Jane Smith
Rebecca T Smith and Ali Ahmad-Hukle
Ted Steinbock and Sarah Martin
Bishop John Stowe
Julia Taylor
Gordon Tobin and Elisabeth Tobin
Matt Wallace
Megan Webb
Representative Lisa Willner
Dawn Wilson
Aaron and Sarah Yarmuth
Congressman John and Cathy Yarmuth
Six people were killed and eight others were injured, including a police officer, when a gunman opened fire inside Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. April 10, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday called for Kentuckians to support the victims' families.
"Yesterday was a hard day for Louisville, for the commonwealth, but most especially for the families and friends of Tommy, Josh, Jim, Juliana and Deana," Beshear said. "We miss them, we love them and we need to make sure we are there for their families in the weeks and years ahead."
Beshear asked everyone to be there for the family and friends of the victims. He also asked everyone to check on their own friends and family members.
For ways to help victims and their families, click here.