Memorial at Old National Bank building in downtown Louisville after April 10, 2023 mass shooting

Flowers form a memorial in front of the Old National Bank building in downtown Louisville, one day after several people were killed in an April 10, 2023 mass shooting. (Image by: Stuart Hammer / WDRB)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 90 city leaders have penned a letter calling for action after a gunman opened fire at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville Monday morning, killing five employees.

Tommy Elliott, Josh Barrick, Jim Tutt, Juliana Farmer and Deana Eckert were killed by a bank employee armed with an AR-15 rifle who opened fire at his workplace just after 8:30 a.m. The shooter, 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, was killed by Louisville Metro Police. Eight other people were injured, including LMPD officers Nickolas Wilt and Cory Galloway.

Louisville Old National Shooting Victims with Background.png

Victims of the Old National Bank shooting in downtown Louisville on Monday, April 10, 2023 were identified as Joshua Barrick, 40; Jim Tutt, 64; Tommy Elliott, 63;  Juliana Farmer, 45 and Deana Eckert, 57. (WDRB Graphic)

Wilt, who was just sworn in as an officer after graduating from the police academy March 31, was among the wounded, with a gunshot wound to the head. The 26-year-old was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he underwent brain surgery. He remains there in critical condition.

Galloway was also injured, but was treated and released from the hospital.

Old National Bank Memorial

As of 4:53 p.m., three victims remained hospitalized, including Wilt. The other two patients, according to University of Louisville Hospital, are in "fair" condition. Five others who were hurt in the shooting have since been released from the hospital.

Monday's violence led roughly 91 community leaders, from local activists and Metro Council members, to lawmakers and local faith leaders, to come together and issue a statement calling for action as the community processes "this tragedy together."

"In Louisville, we are completely heartbroken and fed up with the senseless gun violence which we continue to see almost daily in our city. It is essential that we each stand up, be counted, and together create a chorus of voices calling for getting assault weapons and guns off the streets. Together we can find the path forward to prevent all forms of shootings, including mass shootings. Each of our daily actions must constantly value and care for all of life, human and natural! It is our moral responsibility to insist daily that we immediately stop all cruel, senseless and inhumane violence and cruelties. We must reflect the best spirit of our beloved city and State calling for major action to create a safer and healthier Louisville and Kentucky

Today, we have lost more Louisvillians who should not be dead. We’ve lost more fathers, more mothers, more friends, more family members, more leaders in our community. We must act immediately and stop the cruel and senseless violence.

With Love for Our City and All Those We Have Lost,"

Old National Bank Shooting

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday called for Kentuckians to support the victims' families. 

"Yesterday was a hard day for Louisville, for the commonwealth, but most especially for the families and friends of Tommy, Josh, Jim, Juliana and Deana," Beshear said. "We miss them, we love them and we need to make sure we are there for their families in the weeks and years ahead."

Beshear asked everyone to be there for the family and friends of the victims. He also asked everyone to check on their own friends and family members.

For ways to help victims and their families, click here.

