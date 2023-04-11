Flowers and a message of hope sit on the steps of the Old National Bank in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, April 11, 2023. On Monday, a shooting at the bank located in downtown Louisville killed several people and wounded others. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
The group Lutheran Church Charities placed crosses with hearts and victims’ names along a memorial outside the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The group said they want to help give the community the opportunity to grieve. Victims’ families can keep these hearts if they choose. (Darby Beane/WDRB photo)
Flowers and notes are being placed at the Old National Bank building
Timothy D. Easley
Flowers form a memorial in front of the Old National Bank building in downtown Louisville, one day after several people were killed in an April 10, 2023 mass shooting. (Image by: Stuart Hammer / WDRB)
Flowers form a memorial in front of the Old National Bank building in downtown Louisville, one day after several people were killed in an April 10, 2023 mass shooting. (Image by: Stuart Hammer / WDRB)
The Old National Bank building in downtown Louisville
Loved ones and even strangers to those who died are leaving flowers, arrangements and notes on the steps to honor the victims who were all employees of the bank. Carnations, roses, sunflowers, lilies and a floral cross are part of the public expressions of grief.
“It’s just so sad that we felt we had to do something so we brought the flowers,” said Kett Ketterer, assistant manager at KD & Company.
Bouquets bursting with color sit just behind yellow crime scene tape still stretched in front of the building. The shattered glass that littered the entrance and lobby has been swept away, and the windows have been boarded up.
People who stopped to drop off flowers and mementos said they wanted to honor the victims.
“I was, we work on 8th street and we heard what was going down and what was happening and just devastated. I mean literally didn’t have words. Paused and cried. It was just overwhelming.”
Flowers form a memorial in front of the Old National Bank building in downtown Louisville, one day after several people were killed in an April 10, 2023 mass shooting. (Image by: Stuart Hammer / WDRB)
A wholesale florist dropped off flowers on Tuesday.
“I think everybody’s just in shock. You have to have some way to express yourself and your grief, and I’m trying to understand what – it just doesn’t’ make sense – but coming together and supporting one another. That’s something here in Louisville I’ve noticed over the years being here for many, many years that we do pull together in a tragedy, in a time like this.”
For those who knew victims, it was a chance to express their condolences.
“We became very good friends. Tommy is a very, first of all he’s an amazing father and husband to his children and to his wife Maryanne. He is a great friend," said Nicole Yates, who knew Tommy Elliott.
Louisville is grieving and the bank is a place to focus its energy.
Kevin Canterbury is the pastor at the Rock Vineyard Church in the Highlands. He didn’t know anyone inside the bank, but he brought his 4-year-old daughter Lenya to see the memorial. He said he wants his children to know that hope will win.
Kevin Canterbury and his 4-year-old daughter Lenya came to honor the victims today and take a few moments to be at the memorial that’s growing in the bank’s steps. He says he’s the pastor at Rock Vineyard Church in the Highlands and there was a vigil there last night. @WDRBNewspic.twitter.com/545uCYrjh9
"I brought her. She’s only four. So no going to go into in-depth like I did with her older brothers, but as a 4-year-old I think she still understands hope. I think she understands loss, better than I think we realize," Canterbury said. "It says a lot about a community when we can come together in the face of such darkness and show that light still exists. Not only does it exist but light trumps the darkness and it’s an important message that I want to give my kids.”