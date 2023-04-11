LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A memorial is growing outside the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville where a gunman killed five people Monday morning.

Loved ones and even strangers to those who died are leaving flowers, arrangements and notes on the steps to honor the victims who were all employees of the bank. Carnations, roses, sunflowers, lilies and a floral cross are part of the public expressions of grief.

The memorial honors the five victims, Josh Barrick, Jim Tutt, Tommy Elliott, Juliana Farmer and Deana Eckert, who went to work on Monday morning and never made it home.

“It’s just so sad that we felt we had to do something so we brought the flowers,” said Kett Ketterer, assistant manager at KD & Company. 

Bouquets bursting with color sit just behind yellow crime scene tape still stretched in front of the building. The shattered glass that littered the entrance and lobby has been swept away, and the windows have been boarded up.

People who stopped to drop off flowers and mementos said they wanted to honor the victims.

“I was, we work on 8th street and we heard what was going down and what was happening and just devastated. I mean literally didn’t have words. Paused and cried. It was just overwhelming.”

A wholesale florist dropped off flowers on Tuesday.

“I think everybody’s just in shock. You have to have some way to express yourself and your grief, and I’m trying to understand what – it just doesn’t’ make sense – but coming together and supporting one another. That’s something here in Louisville I’ve noticed over the years being here for many, many years that we do pull together in a tragedy, in a time like this.”

For those who knew victims, it was a chance to express their condolences.

“We became very good friends. Tommy is a very, first of all he’s an amazing father and husband to his children and to his wife Maryanne. He is a great friend," said Nicole Yates, who knew Tommy Elliott.

Louisville is grieving and the bank is a place to focus its energy.

Kevin Canterbury is the pastor at the Rock Vineyard Church in the Highlands. He didn’t know anyone inside the bank, but he brought his 4-year-old daughter Lenya to see the memorial. He said he wants his children to know that hope will win.

"I brought her. She’s only four. So no going to go into in-depth like I did with her older brothers, but as a 4-year-old I think she still understands hope. I think she understands loss, better than I think we realize," Canterbury said. "It says a lot about a community when we can come together in the face of such darkness and show that light still exists. Not only does it exist but light trumps the darkness and it’s an important message that I want to give my kids.”

