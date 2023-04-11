LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than 24 hours after a gunman opened fire at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Mayor Craig Greenberg and interim Louisville Metro Police chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel provided an update Tuesday on the victims' conditions and the city's next steps.
Six people were killed, including the shooter, and eight others were injured, including two police officers, when a gunman opened fire just after 8:30 a.m. Monday inside the bank in the Preston Pointe building at 333 E. Main St. LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt, who was just sworn in as an officer after graduating from the police academy March 31, was among the wounded, with a gunshot wound to the head. The 26-year-old was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he underwent brain surgery.
"Officer Wilt is stable, still in critical condition, but it's looking hopeful," Gwinn-Villaroel told WDRB's Amanda Roberts during an interview early Tuesday morning. "And I'm just grateful for all of the prayers and all of the thoughts and concerns that have been flooded our way as we navigate our way through what happened yesterday. "
Five people died after the shooting, according to Gwinn-Villaroel:
- Tommy Elliott, 63
- Joshua Barrick, 40
- Jim Tutt, 64
- Juliana Farmer, 45
- Deana Eckert, 57
Eckert died Monday night at University Hospital.
Gwinn-Villaroel said they are sending thoughts and prayers to the families that are still trying to recover, "and those who unfortunately lost their lives yesterday."
The shooter — identified as 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, a bank employee — used a rifle and streamed the shooting live online. He was killed during an exchange of gunfire with LMPD officers.
Greenberg said investigators aren't yet ready to release information on how Sturgeon got the rifle.
"The investigation still continues," Greenberg said. "We will certainly provide updates as they become available" which will be in the "hours and days ahead."
The mayor expressed his disgust with the fact that the shooter used social media to stream the carnage.
"It is sick," he said. "It is such an act of evil. And it is even more sickening to know that the shooter livestreamed what was going on."
Gwinn-Villaroel said body worn camera footage of the incident will be made available.
"You will definitely have that body cam footage very soon, just to see how our officers responded yesterday, unflinchingly, just going in ... and stopping him from taking additional lives," she said.
Both the mayor and chief praised the heroism shown by LMPD officers neutralized the shooter.
"They did what they were called to do and they answered the call to protect and serve," Gwinn-Villaroel said.
Law enforcement agents swarmed a home on Taylor Avenue believed to be Sturgeon's residence. Gwinn-Villaroel said more information about what was found there will be released soon.
"You will get all those details," she said. "Because the public and the community need to know. So we will not be withholding that information. But, again, we want to make sure that we do a thorough investigation, because the victims deserve that."
Greenberg said moving forward, the hope is for the city to "continue to come together. We've been through a lot these past few years and joining together in unity will give each of us individual strength and collective strength for our city."
