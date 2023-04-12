Victims of the Old National Bank shooting in downtown Louisville on Monday, April 10, 2023 were identified as Joshua Barrick, 40; Jim Tutt, 64; Tommy Elliott, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45 and Deana Eckert, 57. (WDRB Graphic)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Funeral arrangements are being released for the five victims of Monday morning's mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.
The five bank employees killed in the shooting were Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.
The first visitation for the victims is being held Thursday, April 13, for Elliott. His family announced the visitation and funeral service are open to the public.
Visitation will take place from 2-7 p.m. at Pearson Funeral Home on Breckenridge Lane. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Broadway Baptist Church, with a private burial service to follow.
According to his obituary, Elliott leaves behind a wife, two daughters and two step daughters. He was a senior vice president of Old National Bank and started his banking career 42 years ago. He spent countless hours on several boards, like the Kentuckiana Division of the American Hear Association.
"His love language was clearly 'Acts of Service,'" his obituary reads. "From the minute he woke up in the morning, he was thinking about others and what he could do for them."
It also says he was someone his loved ones could lean on, while he also had a goofy side with typical dad jokes.
To continue reading Elliott's obituary, click here.
Visitation and a celebration of life will be held for Tutt this weekend, on Sunday, April 16 in Louisville.
Tutt is survived by his wife of 24 years, his mother and father, four siblings and four children and two grandchildren.
According to his obituary, Tutt's "greatest passions in life were his family and his faith." A lover of travel, he also enjoyed making wine, sailing, the Kentucky Wildcats, and "most of all helping others."
A "loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather," Tutt led annual missions for over a decade, taking humanitarian aid to those in need in the Dominican Republic.
"He will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his kind heart, his patience, and incredible sense of humor," his obituary reads.
Tutt's family asks contributions in his memory be made to Convoy of Hope and/or GO Ministries.
A group called Lutheran Church Charities placed crosses with the names of the shooting victims by the steps of the Old National Bank building in downtown Louisville. People coming to pay their respects have written messages on the crosses in remembrance of that person. (Photo by WDRB reporter Darby Beane)
A man pays his respects at the memorial for the Old National Bank mass shooting victims on Wednesday, April 12. The memorial continues to grow with people adding more to remember the victims. (Photo by WDRB reporter Darby Beane)
Flowers form a memorial in front of the Old National Bank building in downtown Louisville, one day after several people were killed in an April 10, 2023 mass shooting. (WDRB Photo)
Darius Bowie
Flowers line the steps of the Old National Bank building on East Main Street in downtown Louisville after a mass shooting on Monday killing five people. (Photo by WDRB reporter Darby Beane)
Crosses and flowers line the steps of the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville in honor of the people killed and injured in the mass shooting on Monday. (Photo by WDRB reporter Darby Beane)
A group called Lutheran Church Charities placed crosses with the names of the shooting victims by the steps of the Old National Bank building in downtown Louisville. People coming to pay their respects have written messages on the crosses in remembrance of that person. (Photo by WDRB reporter Darby Beane)
A man pays his respects at the memorial for the Old National Bank mass shooting victims on Wednesday, April 12. The memorial continues to grow with people adding more to remember the victims. (Photo by WDRB reporter Darby Beane)
