Louisville Old National Shooting Victims with Background.png

Victims of the Old National Bank shooting in downtown Louisville on Monday, April 10, 2023 were identified as Joshua Barrick, 40; Jim Tutt, 64; Tommy Elliott, 63;  Juliana Farmer, 45 and Deana Eckert, 57. (WDRB Graphic)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Funeral arrangements are being released for the five victims of Monday morning's mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.

The five bank employees killed in the shooting were Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.

Thomas "Tommy" King Elliott

The first visitation for the victims is being held Thursday, April 13, for Elliott. His family announced the visitation and funeral service are open to the public.

Visitation will take place from 2-7 p.m. at Pearson Funeral Home on Breckenridge Lane. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Broadway Baptist Church, with a private burial service to follow.

According to his obituary, Elliott leaves behind a wife, two daughters and two step daughters. He was a senior vice president of Old National Bank and started his banking career 42 years ago. He spent countless hours on several boards, like the Kentuckiana Division of the American Hear Association.

"His love language was clearly 'Acts of Service,'" his obituary reads. "From the minute he woke up in the morning, he was thinking about others and what he could do for them."

It also says he was someone his loved ones could lean on, while he also had a goofy side with typical dad jokes.

To continue reading Elliott's obituary, click here.

Judy "Deana" Dean Hurst Eckert  

Visitation will be held for Eckert on Friday, April 14, in Sellersburg, Indiana, followed by funeral services and interment. 

According to her obituary, Eckert leaves behind her husband of 28 years, a son and a daughter, her father and three brothers. 

While she had many interests and hobbies, "she was selfless and found the most joy in pouring love into friends, family, and everyone she encountered."

In lieu of flowers, family and friends are encouraging donations to the Alzheimer's Association or Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). 

To read Eckert's obituary, click here.

Jim Tutt 

Visitation and a celebration of life will be held for Tutt this weekend, on Sunday, April 16 in Louisville. 

Tutt is survived by his wife of 24 years, his mother and father, four siblings and four children and two grandchildren. 

According to his obituary, Tutt's "greatest passions in life were his family and his faith." A lover of travel, he also enjoyed making wine, sailing, the Kentucky Wildcats, and "most of all helping others."

A "loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather," Tutt led annual missions for over a decade, taking humanitarian aid to those in need in the Dominican Republic. 

"He will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his kind heart, his patience, and incredible sense of humor," his obituary reads.

Tutt's family asks contributions in his memory be made to Convoy of Hope and/or GO Ministries. 

To read the rest of Tutt's obituary, click here.

Joshua Michael Barrick

Visitation for Barrick will be held Friday, April 14, in Louisville. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, April 15, also in Louisville. 

According to his obituary, Barrick is survived by his wife and two children, his parents and two brothers.

A "devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend," his family describes him as a "truly remarkable soul" who would "do anything for anyone and didn't know a stranger." 

"To know Josh is to love Josh, and this loss feels heavy in the hearts of so many," his obituary reads. "He cherished his time with others."

Barrick enjoyed Sunday breakfast with his son and daughter, a day on the golf course and Xavier basketball. 

"Josh's smile was infections and would light up any room he entered," his obituary continues. "Josh will be truly missed by all who knew him. He made an impact on many lives."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Barrick's family. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are asking for donations in his name to Cabbage Patch Settlement House and The Morten Center.

To read Barrick's obituary, click here.

Juliana Farmer

Funeral arrangements are pending for Juliana Farmer, 45, as her family continues to grieve her loss.

Old National Bank Memorial

On Tuesday, police released body camera video that showed the chaotic moments when officers arrived at the bank as the shooter, who they couldn't see, rained bullets down on them.

The videos, taken from two wounded officers' lapels, offer a rare perspective of police officers responding to a massacre. One, a rookie officer, was shot in the head within minutes of arriving at the scene. His partner was grazed by a bullet and sought cover while still trying to take down the shooter. Minutes after arriving, officers fatally shot the gunman.

Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey walked reporters through edited footage and still photos at a news conference and praised the responding officers for their heroism.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.