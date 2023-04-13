LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said there should be a conversation about calling on lawmakers to pass a Red Flag law in the wake of Monday's mass shooting.
"This protects everybody's Second Amendment rights. It absolutely does," Beshear said. "But, at the same time, I'd like to think Democrats and Republicans — red or blue, anybody on the ideology — can come together and say, 'If we know somebody is right on that brink of going out and committing a horrendous action, don't you think we should be able to take action?'"
Red flag laws allow courts to temporarily remove guns from people who show signs of potentially violent behavior.
Beshear said, while it might not have changed the outcome of Monday's shooting, it could help to prevent another tragedy.
"We've got to start in our everyday lives," he said. "We've got to start making sure that people are getting help as they're dealing with things long before it reaches this point because we always try to rewind time and figure out when we could have stepped in."
Beshear's friend, Tommy Elliot, was killed in Monday's mass shooting at the Old National Bank building in downtown Louisville. Elliot chaired Beshear's 2019 Inaugural Committee.
