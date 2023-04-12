LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monday's mass shooting in downtown Louisville is something many are still processing. It's not just adults, either. Children and teens, a generation that has grown up with mass shootings, are also working through their emotions.

Below the caution tape that surrounds a growing memorial at Old National Bank, where the shooting happened, a little girl and her brother paid their respects and placed flowers on the steps Wednesday afternoon.

A growing memorial outside Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, to honor the lives of the five people who died after a gunman opened fire at the bank Monday morning. (WDRB photo)

"It's important that we show respect for the lives lost," said Keri Foy.

Foy visited the memorial with her son and daughter.

"[I wanted to] show my children that when there's a loss of life, we don't just keep going about our day to day, that it is worthy of our time," she said.

The growing Old National Bank memorial is in honor of Joshua Barrick, Deana Eckert, Tommy Elliott, Juliana Farmer, and Jim Tutt, all shot and killed at the bank.

"When you walk up here, your heart immediately, since you can see how all of the heavy emotions are all coming together in one spot, you can see the pain and sadness in all of the flowers," said Marshall Coomes.

Coomes is a junior at duPont Manuel High School.

duPont Manual High School junior Marshall Coomes reflects at a growing memorial outside Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (WDRB photo)

"Louisville means absolutely everything to me. I love this city. There's so many great things going on. So many great people and to see an event like this happen really hurts me and I know everyone else is going through the same thing," Coomes said.

He was at school when the shooting happened.

"The rest of the day, I just didn't know how to kind of process. I don't know, I was just on it. I couldn't think about anything else. It's made me not take life, safety for granted," he said.

Grief counselors stress the importance of talking about traumatic events with teens saying communication helps them cope with trauma. Coomes shares his feelings with others, especially when it comes to shooting drills.

"We should not have to do drills in which we prepare for the end of our life in this very place. We're supposed to build our future. And same goes for in the workplace. You see all these other shootings go on and it makes you question, when does it stop? And then you ask the other question. Well, it's surely going to end when it happens to my community. Now that we see it, as of right now, I don't think anything is going to change unless people finally do something about it," he said.

These five people died after a gunman opened fire at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on Monday, April 10, 2023.

"I am so tired and I'm so angry and I'm so sad. I wish something would be done, where I wouldn't need to bring my kids to a memorial like this," Foy said.

All ages, grieving in their own way, taking it day by day, praying for a brighter future.

