LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monday's mass shooting in downtown Louisville is something many are still processing. It's not just adults, either. Children and teens, a generation that has grown up with mass shootings, are also working through their emotions.
Below the caution tape that surrounds a growing memorial at Old National Bank, where the shooting happened, a little girl and her brother paid their respects and placed flowers on the steps Wednesday afternoon.
"It's important that we show respect for the lives lost," said Keri Foy.
Foy visited the memorial with her son and daughter.
"[I wanted to] show my children that when there's a loss of life, we don't just keep going about our day to day, that it is worthy of our time," she said.
The growing Old National Bank memorial is in honor of Joshua Barrick, Deana Eckert, Tommy Elliott, Juliana Farmer, and Jim Tutt, all shot and killed at the bank.
People are continuing to make their way past the memorial at Old National Bank, some of them bringing their children. At 10pm, how kids are processing Monday’s mass shooting. @WDRBNews #Louisville pic.twitter.com/3w4OUc8aHb— Molly Jett (@MolJett) April 12, 2023
"When you walk up here, your heart immediately, since you can see how all of the heavy emotions are all coming together in one spot, you can see the pain and sadness in all of the flowers," said Marshall Coomes.
Coomes is a junior at duPont Manuel High School.
"Louisville means absolutely everything to me. I love this city. There's so many great things going on. So many great people and to see an event like this happen really hurts me and I know everyone else is going through the same thing," Coomes said.
He was at school when the shooting happened.
"The rest of the day, I just didn't know how to kind of process. I don't know, I was just on it. I couldn't think about anything else. It's made me not take life, safety for granted," he said.
Grief counselors stress the importance of talking about traumatic events with teens saying communication helps them cope with trauma. Coomes shares his feelings with others, especially when it comes to shooting drills.
"We should not have to do drills in which we prepare for the end of our life in this very place. We're supposed to build our future. And same goes for in the workplace. You see all these other shootings go on and it makes you question, when does it stop? And then you ask the other question. Well, it's surely going to end when it happens to my community. Now that we see it, as of right now, I don't think anything is going to change unless people finally do something about it," he said.
"I am so tired and I'm so angry and I'm so sad. I wish something would be done, where I wouldn't need to bring my kids to a memorial like this," Foy said.
All ages, grieving in their own way, taking it day by day, praying for a brighter future.
Norton Healthcare shared a few tips on how to talk about the shooting with your kids. Click here for more information.
Related Stories:
- 'I feel a lot of things. Most of it is guilt.' | Bank employee among hundreds at vigil honoring victims, survivors of Louisville mass shooting
- Resources available for those struggling in the days following Louisville mass shooting
- 'At the core of who we are' | LMPD deputy chief praises officers' actions during mass shooting
- Funeral arrangements being released for 5 victims of Louisville mass shooting
- GRAPHIC | 911 calls released by Louisville police from mass shooting that killed 5, injured 9
- Mother of Louisville mass shooter called 911 trying to stop shootings
- Waterfront Park's Big Four Bridge lighted in honor of victims, survivors of shooting
- UofL Health Chief Medical Officer again calls for policy action on Louisville gun violence
- Former Louisville mayor Jerry Abramson calls for stricter gun laws following mass shooting
- Oldham County High School shows support for graduate, LMPD officer critically injured in mass shooting
- Victim of Louisville mass shooting described as 'a master of bringing people together'
- Family of Louisville shooter said he had 'mental health challenges' but 'no warning signs' of 'shocking' mass shooting
- Louisville police release body camera video from response to mass shooting at downtown bank
- 3 victims remain hospitalized, 1 critical from mass shooting in Louisville
- 'It is our moral responsibility' | More than 90 city, state leaders pen letter calling for action after Louisville mass shooting
- Gov. Beshear asks Kentuckians to support victims' families of Louisville mass shooting
- Louisville man purchased AR-15 legally from local dealer 6 days before carrying out mass shooting
- Fund set up for LMPD officer critically injured in Louisville mass shooting
- Louisville grieves | Memorial of flowers, notes grows outside the site of mass shooting
- Mental health experts helping people cope with trauma after Louisville mass shooting
- FBI sets up website for tips about mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville
- How to help victims of mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville
- CRAWFORD COMMENTARY | A prayer for Louisville
- Louisville mayor, interim police chief provide update after Monday's mass shooting downtown
- 6 dead, including shooter, and 8 injured after gunman opens fire in downtown Louisville office building
- Bank executives killed in Louisville mass shooting
- Louisville shooter was employee of Old National Bank
- LMPD officer in critical but stable condition after being shot in the head in mass shooting downtown
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.