LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mental health resources and support is available for community members who find themselves struggling in the days following a mass shooting in downtown Louisville.

Grief counselors, therapists, psychiatrists and social workers are helping people cope with the trauma after five people were killed and eight, including three Louisville Metro Police officers, were injured when a gunman opened fire at Old National Bank Monday morning. 

Twelve Louisville churches will be offering counselors at their locations on Wednesday. To see the list of churches, click here.

Metro Louisville's 24-hour Trauma Resilience Community Hotline is (502) 901-0021. For immediate assistance, contact the Mental Health Crisis Line by texting 988 or visit Mental Health Lou's website.

First Hour Grief Response is working to make sure people dealing with grief this week are getting the help they need. It's opening its doors to anyone who has been affected by the tragedy.

Fees are being waived for people directly impacted, such as friends and families of the victims, survivors and first responders. 

"It's really what our heart's about is trying to help people navigate it, cause this is a journey," said Richard Lynch, First Hour Grief Response mentor. "This doesn't go away. This is something that you can learn to live with, it's something that changes over time."

Those in need of the agency's services can call (502) 791-9938. 

The Speed Art Museum is opening up for anyone who just needs space to meditate, offering free admission through Sunday.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Sunday it will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

Officials said they want the museum to be a safe space where people can grieve the lives lost. Not only can guests enjoy the calming art, there will also be a series of healing activists and meditative tours. 

