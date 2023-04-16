Juliana Farmer .jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The daughter of a woman whose life was taken during Monday's mass shooting in downtown Louisville is now speaking out about the tragedy her family is going through.

"I try my best not to cry in front of my children, I don't want them to see me like this," Alia Chambers said. "I don't but it's hard. It's rough."

Chambers spoke with WDRB News on Sunday, less than a week after her mother Juliana Farmer was shot and killed.

Farmer worked at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville and just moved to the area two weeks ago after transferring from her job at Old National Bank in Evansville.

Chambers said her mother was the kindest woman she ever knew and had a lot of friends and loved her family.

Juliana Farmer.png

Flowers form a memorial in front of the Old National Bank building in downtown Louisville, one day after several people were killed in an April 10, 2023 mass shooting. (WDRB Photo)

She said last Monday started like any other day until she got a call to rush to the bank because there had been a shooting.

"A detective came up to me and then told me my mother was a victim and that my mother was shot and I just remember dropping to the ground and crying and I asked him, 'Was my mother dead or alive' and by this point, he couldn't tell me," Chambers said.

Visitation arrangements for Famer will take place Friday at Tomlinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Her funeral will be Saturday at St. Paul's Church.

The family of Farmer has set up a GoFundMe page to help with her arrangements. To donate, click here

Related Stories:

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags