Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Handwritten letter honoring Officer Nick Wilt is placed among the flowers and candles at a memorial outside Old National Bank. Wilt was shot during Monday's mass shooting and currently remains hospitalized. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Thursday morning, the memorial began stretching to another set of stairs at Old National Bank. A Nanz & Kraft Florist van was seen delivering these five large arrangements Thursday. (WDRB Image, April 13, 2023)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Notes are being written on crosses left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Handwritten letter honoring Officer Nick Wilt is placed among the flowers and candles at a memorial outside Old National Bank. Wilt was shot during Monday's mass shooting and currently remains hospitalized. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Thursday morning, the memorial began stretching to another set of stairs at Old National Bank. A Nanz & Kraft Florist van was seen delivering these five large arrangements Thursday. (WDRB Image, April 13, 2023)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Days after a mass shooting in downtown Louisville at Old National Bank, a memorial of flowers, cards, and candles on the front steps continues to grow.
On Tuesday afternoon, one day after the shooting, Lutheran Church Charities brought five crosses and wooden hearts to honor the five victims who lost their lives.
The five bank employees killed in the shooting were Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.
The shooter, identified by police as 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, was shot and killed at the scene.
By Thursday afternoon, the bank's steps were flooded with large, colorful flower arrangements, bouquets, handwritten letters, and candles. All these items were placed behind yellow crime tape still surrounding the building.
Those five crosses, placed by Lutheran Church Charities, sat outside the yellow tape.
"It gives someone a tangible way to leave a message and feel like they can do something to leave a message for the families or just something visual for them to see," said Doug Netherton with Lutheran Church Charities (LCC).
While LCC is a national ministry, this tragedy is impacting the hometown of some of those involved.
Handwritten letter honoring Officer Nick Wilt is placed among the flowers and candles at a memorial outside Old National Bank. Wilt was shot during Monday's mass shooting and currently remains hospitalized. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Thursday morning, the memorial began stretching to another set of stairs at Old National Bank. A Nanz & Kraft Florist van was seen delivering these five large arrangements Thursday. (WDRB Image, April 13, 2023)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
IMAGES | Crosses, notes, flowers part of growing memorial at site of Louisville mass shooting
People continue to stop at the Old National Bank on Main Street downtown to honor the victims of the shooting.
Handwritten letter honoring Officer Nick Wilt is placed among the flowers and candles at a memorial outside Old National Bank. Wilt was shot during Monday's mass shooting and currently remains hospitalized. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Notes are being written on crosses left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Notes are being written on crosses left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Thursday morning, the memorial began stretching to another set of stairs at Old National Bank. A Nanz & Kraft Florist van was seen delivering these five large arrangements Thursday. (WDRB Image, April 13, 2023)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Netherton is part of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Louisville and is a "Top Dog" with LCC's K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry. Mercy, one of the 130 dogs in the organization, is based in Louisville.
"It's different for our group focusing on home," said Netherton. "It's people we know, places we're familiar with rather than places we're unfamiliar with. So, it takes it toll a little quicker."
Mercy just recently took a trip to Nashville, after the deadly school shooting there claimed six lives. Now, other comfort dogs from out of state have spent the last several days in Louisville. They have spent time with LMPD, 911 call takers, and attended community vigils.
"When we go out we become part of the places we go and now the people that came here have become part of our story," said Netherton.
While it's a ministry that's been utilized multiple times across the country, Netherton said he hopes there's a day when these types of services aren't necessary.
Lutheran Church Charities Hearts of Mercy and Compassion Ministry, which delivered the crosses, also goes to other cities to provide the same support.
Each cross includes a victim's name and bible verse. After multiple days at the memorial site, there are now signatures and messages spilling off the hearts and being added to the crosses. These structures were also taken to the community vigil Wednesday night at the Muhammad Ali Center for more people to see and add messages.
Dozens of community members have stopped by the memorial outside the bank to honor the victims.
LCC said the victims' families can keep these hearts if they choose.