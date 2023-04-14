Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Seven Counties Services, a community mental health center, answers 988 calls for Louisville and the surrounding area.
Anyone feeling suicidal or in emotional distress can dial 988 across the country to be connected with mental health support. It's a resource hundreds of people have taken advantage of this week.
The shooting, which claimed the lives of five Old National Bank employees and injured eight other people, including three Louisville Metro Police Officers, is still being absorbed by many Louisville residents and neighbors.
"I just really think it's sad for the families and friends, co-workers, you know, just the entire city," said Amaya Taylor, who visited a growing memorial outside the bank in downtown Louisville with her daughter and a friend. "We are praying for the city, the families, the co-workers, the friends, just everybody. If you have mental health, I'm praying for you. I am praying for everyone."
Handwritten letter honoring Officer Nick Wilt is placed among the flowers and candles at a memorial outside Old National Bank. Wilt was shot during Monday's mass shooting and currently remains hospitalized. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Thursday morning, the memorial began stretching to another set of stairs at Old National Bank. A Nanz & Kraft Florist van was seen delivering these five large arrangements Thursday. (WDRB Image, April 13, 2023)
IMAGES | Crosses, notes, flowers part of growing memorial at site of Louisville mass shooting
People continue to stop at the Old National Bank on Main Street downtown to honor the victims of the shooting.
Notes are being written on crosses left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
"This is rough for everybody, now. And just because you were having a reaction, even if you feel like 'Why am I reacting to this? I wasn't in the building. I don't know anyone.' But we are sharing this as a community, and when one hurts, we all hurt," said Geneva Robinson, director of The Crisis and Information Center with Seven counties Services.
Since Monday's shooting, Robinson said Seven Counties Services has seen a 24% increase in call volume on the 988 line when compared to previous weeks.
"This impacts everyone in our community. And it impacts different folks in different ways and some folks in our community have have people in their life they feel like they can reach out to others might not. So the fact that more people are reaching out in using that line makes us feel like we really are doing something of value not only to individuals but to our community as a whole," she said. "For a lot of people, it can be a stigma-free way to reach out and talk to someone in the moment when you need it most."
Seven Counties has seen a 28% increase in people reaching out to them directly this week. A total of 206 callers mentioned the mass shooting as part of the reason why they were seeking help. The agency said 22 of those calls came from people who were personally impacted by the tragedy, including survivors, family members and close friends.
"It's normal and natural to have different kinds of reactions to what we would call an abnormal event that's happened," said Robinson. "And so we want folks to know, as I said before, they're not alone."
Brinicia Jackson said people should be afraid to ask for help.
"I'm a person who deals with mental health issues myself, so it's just important to talk to somebody," Jackson said. "Like don't hold it in, cause holding it in doesn't help anyone. It just makes situations like this happen."
Taylor echoes that same sentiment.
"If you're having a hard time, you feel like doing something like this, then reach out," she said. "Or who knows somebody that may need to reach out, let them know, it could help a lot of people save a lot of lives."
Robinson said people can reach someone 24 hours a day for free. All services are confidential and callers can remain anonymous.
For more information about Seven Counties Services, what they provide and how to reach out, click here.