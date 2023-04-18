LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer who was injured after responding to last Monday's mass shooting is facing a new battle in the fight for his life.
On Tuesday, Officer Nickolas Wilt remained in critical condition at UofL Hospital and had developed pneumonia.
But despite an uphill battle, he has a lot of support from his family and the community -- including Rebecca Grignon-Reker, the widow of fallen officer Peter Grignon.
"Nick and Cory ran in just like many officers would have," Grignon-Reker said, speaking of Wilt and Ofc. Cory Galloway, who also responded to the scene. "That is why we love our police. That's why we support them: because when things go bad like this, they will run in and they will save us."
Five people died in the mass shooting, and several others were injured. Wilt was among the shooting victims, and has been fighting for his life ever since.
"He's a miracle," Grignon-Reker said. "He's been fighting for a week and he's strong."
Grignon-Reker is executive director of the Metro Police Foundation, but that's not the only connection she has to the officer's family.
"I have reached out and been there for the family because I know what the set of circumstances is like," she said. "And I know how much it helped me when people reached out to me."
Ofc. Peter Grignon was investigating a hit-and-run when he was shot and killed 18 years ago. He arrived on the scene of an early morning crash to find the suspect's vehicle burning. Ofc. Grignon was then confronted by two people and was shot by a 17-year-old who then died by suicide.
Grignon-Reker said that experience has given her empathy for families like Wilt's.
"I mean, such an amazing family," she said. "They just lost their dad a couple of months ago. And they are just loving each other and surrounding each other and lifting each other up and they're awesome."
Her latest contact with the family was on Tuesday afternoon.
"And they said Nick is still critical but stable right now," she said. "He does have pneumonia, and the doctors are working to try to fight that. So if you could just keep him in your thoughts and prayers."
They could also use your financial support, as family members remain by Officer Wilt's bedside around the clock.
"Because they're all obviously off work and they're just standing by and trying to support them however they can," she said.
The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is also accepting catered food donations.
"We're not having everybody make food at home but if someone wants to sponsor a meal for the family, the foundation is coordinating that as well," she said.
To donate, just click here.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.